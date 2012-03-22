Now That’s What I Call Art!: Artists Transform Song Lyrics Into Neon Signs

Taking a few one-liners from some of the best love songs ever created, British artists Victoria Lucas and Richard William Wheater teamed up on an amazing outdoor art installation called 12 Months Of Neon Love.

Starting back on Valentine’s Day last year, each month the duo would set up and install a massive neon sign on top of the roof of Neon Workshops out in Wakefield, UK (which is about three-hours-plus north of London) over the course of 12 months. From month to month, the neon signs would feature a different phrase from familiar songs by artists like Joy Division, David Bowie, Elvis and Annie Lennox.

For those of us who weren’t able to see the installation (which came to a close last month) in person, be sure to pre-order a copy of the 12 Months Of Neon Love book that features full-color images of the installed neon signs, as well as behind-the-scenes snaps and words from the artists themselves. Only 365 books will be printed, each one numbered and signed.

To see a few photos from this super rad installation, take a browse through the photos in the slideshow above!

