Watch Abercrombie & Fitch Jump On The “Call Me Maybe” Train

Destined to be the summer pop hit for 2012, Carly Rae Jepsen’s outrageously catchy “Call Me Maybe” has already been covered by several artists including Katy Perry, Ashley Tisdale and Justin Beiber (and let’s not forget the phenomenal number of YouTube parodies).

While the song has become internationally viral, it’s just caught the eyes – and ears – of the team at Abercrombie & Fitch. To celebrate the song’s popularity, A&F asked their hottest male models from its leading worldwide stores to have fun with the summer hit and send back what they filmed on their iPhones.

The resulting YouTube video features three delightful minutes of gorgeous, half-naked men busting out their hottest dance moves all over the world. Who wouldn’t call them back? Check it out!