Screw Rosé—Pink Tequila Is My Hot Vax Summer Drink Of Choice

Over the course of the last two years, I drank a lot of wine. This was partially due to pandemic stress, but mostly due to the fact that quarantine left me living with my very Italian parents for the better part of six months. They have wine with every meal, whereas I’m normally a happy-hour-once-a-week gal, but they get offended when I decline. As a result, I’m a little wined-out for 2021, so I’ll be making CALIROSA Rosa Blanco Tequila my new go-to bev.

In the summer, I tend to be a big rosé drinker. A massive rosé drinker, in fact! I tried Aperol spritzes and rum buckets, but wine was always my go-to for keeping it cute when the weather was hot. Now that I’m on a wine detox, though, CALIROSA has answered virtually all of my prayers with their new Rosa Blanco tequila.

I’ve never been much of a tequila gal, but I think Hot Vax Summer feels like the perfect opportunity to lean in. Especially when it looks this cute! CALIROSA’s Rosa Blanco is a premium tequila crafted with 100 percent blue agave, uniquely finished for a month in California red wine barrels.

That’s how it gets its rosé-inspired hue. As for taste, Rosa Blanco boasts a floral flavor profile with notes of cherry and orange peel.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The bottle is also incredibly chic. Sorry, Kendall Jenner—it looks like there’s a new cool-girl tequila in town! And speaking of Jenner, CALIROSA also boasts a celebrity tie-in. Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are partners and investors, and Levine has made multiple posts on his Instagram sharing his excitement about the brand.

You didn’t hear it from me, but National Tequila Day is July 24, so I feel like a bottle of this could really help you celebrate appropriately. Personally, I’ll be buying one for myself, another for my sisters, one for my friends and a ~backup~ to keep on my bar cart, just because I think it looks cute.

If you care more about flavor than aesthetic, CALIROSA’s Añejo is also worth checking out. Aged in those same red wine barrels for an impressive eighteen months, this rich tequila features mouth-watering notes of cooked agave, chocolate, toffee and vanilla. Yum.

If you’re one of those people who’s only knowledge of tequila revolves around tequila shots purchased for you by finance bros at the bar, consider this a sign to step your game up and delight in a tequila as chic as you are.

CALIROSA really is that girl. Whether you drink it alone or get creative with your summer cocktail menu, you won’t be disappointed. Just make sure you invite me over to have some!