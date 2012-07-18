California Sunsations: Oakland

If you’re into eco-friendly living, then you’ve gotta hit up Oakland. This Bay Area city is home to some of the greenest — and coolest — people in the country. But that doesn’t mean that Oaklandites don’t know how to have fun!

Click through to see where the locals eat, shop and hang out. Follow our guide through the city, and you’ll feel Oakland’s Golden State of Mind in no time.

Our Sunsations series explores some of the best spots in California for eating, drinking, shopping, and more. For more information about our relationship with PacSun click here: cmp.ly/3.