California Sunsations: Download Our Ultimate Guide to California

California — there’s no place in the world like it. Whether you prefer to spend your free time star-gazing at the beach or celebrity-spotting on Hollywood Blvd., there’s something for you in this sunny state. But don’t expect everyone to be Katy Perry-esque “California Gurls.” As it happens, Cali is home to some of the country’s most diverse, eclectic population, but what ties everyone together is their hunger for life and passion for pushing boundaries. It’s what we call the Golden State of Mind, and it’s what we pride ourselves on.

Planning a trip to the Golden State? Download our guide to the best places to eat, shop and party in our favorite six cities across California: laid-back Venice, cutting-edge Hollywood, fashionable San Francisco, eco-friendly Oakland, party-hardy San Diego and arty Long Beach. Pack light! You’ll be shopping along the way.

Our Sunsations series explores some of the best spots in California for eating, drinking, shopping, and more. For more information about our relationship with PacSun click here: cmp.ly/3