California Love

When your childhood memories are filled with hilltops, cotton tails and wild plums, it’s very easy to create a collection that is as carefree as it is pragmatic.

Combining her roots of California with the essence of Scandinavia, designer Lina Rennell offers the perfect spring collection for a woman who is slightly rebellious but undeniably intelligent.

Titled “Big Sur Meets Helsinki”, Rennell uses the unrefined flow of oceanic blues and driftwood neutral prints that are silk-screened and printed by hand onto the finest organic cottons and hemp linens.

The collection of lightweight dresses, skirts, blouses, scarves and accessories whispers California bohemia and boasts a few standout accessories including the killer “Big Sur Meets Helsinki” brass necklace and an extremely adorable pair of vegan grey-suede moccasins.

Lina Rennell’s designs are all ethically made in Northern California and are available online at beklina.com