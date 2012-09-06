The Next Big Thing: Cal and Rez of Timeflies

In today’s over-saturated music industry, it takes a lot to stand out. Your average top 40 radio station is permeated with recycled beats, remixes and mindless versions of the same songs. Enter Timeflies, a duo consisting of Tufts alumni Cal and Rez, who are determined to change all of this. Utilizing pop, hip-hop, electro, dubstep and rock throughout their tunes, it’s difficult to pin down exactly what they are, but all we know (along with hundreds of thousands of fans) is that it’s good. It also doesn’t hurt that Cal and Rob are so accessible — updating their YouTube page every Tuesdays with new videos for fans (a day which has been dubbed “Timeflies Tuesday.”)

With an album and a mixtape under their belts, the boys are preparing for a tour which kicks off today. We were lucky enough to score some face time with the dapper duo as they took a break from recording their as of now untitled album upstate. Read on to see how we passed the time with Timeflies!

StyleCaster: Congratulations on all of your recent success! Tell me a little bit about how you guys got started.

Cal: This story is a little hazy, but I remember it like it was yesterday. I was free-styling at a party and Rob had a six-piece funk band at the time with no vocalist and said, “Hey, you should come jam with us.” So I started hanging out with them and then we played a couple of shows and things really took off from there. We had a good creative vibe with each other and took our style to the studio.

We can’t help but notice you really go the extra mile to connect with your fans on the Internet and maintain relationships via social media. These days, that’s so important. Why is it so important to you?

C: Our start was the Internet. That’s where we found our original success, through blogs and once we got down to what we wanted to do with “Timeflies Tuesday,” YouTube became our medium to reach out. We just really want to give our fans a completely personal experience, and go above and beyond the call of duty — and it’s not just on Tuesday. We have a lot of fans who we talk daily to via Twitter.

Rez: Our social media presence is one reason we’ve been so successful. A lot of artists seem like they’re up on this pedestal, and we don’t have that.

Have you gotten any particularly crazy messages from fans?

C: Um, yes. There are some crazies out there — but we love ’em!

What have you guys done to set you apart from similar bands?

R: I’d like to attribute it completely to our music, but there’s no denying that the fact we let people into our world plays into it. I remember a specific show in Chicago where people were like, “I just want to hang out with the guys doing Timeflies Tuesday!” And it’s this idea that every Tuesday night, they feel like they’re hanging out with us, and so coming to a show may not just be based on the fact that you like listening to our music, but hanging out with us because we’re in your city. There’s more to it than the music.

C: I also feel like a lot of our artists really have their thing. There’s the rap scene, there’s the electro scene, EDM, and then there’s the pop scene, rock scene, and we have sort of gotten through to people in each of those markets — who then tell their friends. We’ll have people who are like, “I hate dubstep, but I love Timeflies!” And that’s really been instrumental.

You’ve performed with quite a variety of people. Who has been your favorite?

C: Favorite for which reason? Ying Yang Twins were hilarious. Nelly was kind of huge. JoJo has the most incredible voice.

Your collaborations with JoJo are huge successes on YouTube — we were meaning to ask you about her! She really does have a crazy range.

C: A crazy range! Sitting backstage with her, I try to listen to a vocal coach and not have cheese before the show, do a vocal warm up before the show, all of this stuff. And she’s like waking up from a nap, we’re about to go on stage, and we’re like, “Do you have to warm up?” And she just takes the mic and starts singing, and it’s amazing.

R: It’s amazing! Everyone in the room goes silent and listens to her.

Who would be your dream person to collaborate with?

C: Since we’re on the topic of live shows, and I’m thinking of who would be crazy to perform with. It would probably be Kanye West or Jay-Z because of how their tours are set up. I love how they can just go onstage, sit on a stool and it’s still the best show you’ve ever been to.

R: At the same time, the EDM scene is taking over and you’ll see performers like Skrillex in a spaceship in front of 300,000 people. It’s just that experience live, and that energy of something like that is mind-blowing. So I think that would be really fun for a collaboration.

You guys have been compared to many people — who’s your favorite person or act you’ve been associated with?

C: Together, a lot of people will say Chiddy Bang mostly because they’re also a producer and rapper duo. I don’t think we necessarily sound anything like them, but I like their music, so I can’t be upset about that.

R: Since there aren’t that many duos out there to compare us to, sometimes people will be like, “Oh, that sounds like Skrillex” — even if they’re totally wrong. And people say that Cal is like “white Drake” all the time, which I love.

Do you have any personal style philosophies when you’re going out onstage?

R: Our new motto to live life by is “What would Pharrell do?” We love Pharrell. He’s a great model for all things fashion.

C: In high school, I was always a “wear what’s comfortable” kind of guy that had no style, but in the past couple of years, it’s become something that I’m getting passionate about. Not to be cheesy, but it’s opened up a new world, and I’m trying to find stuff to rock that really fits me. The difficulty is that you don’t want to try to be something else to be flashy onstage.

R: We definitely have pretty different styles but we always end up going shopping at the same places.

C: I end up grabbing stuff that I pretty much own, though.

R: Horizontal stripes I don’t even go near anymore! Right now, I’m focusing on getting out of my serious addiction to graphic tees.

Do you have any dream splurge items?

C: I’m just trying to expand my horizons right now. We had a shoe phase, and we’re kind of in a sunglass phase now. We need to get into the sock phase. Sock swag is a whole new industry, you know? Especially with RG3, the quarterback for the Redskins, who’s known for wearing crazy socks.

What’s next, guys?

C: We’re doing a lot of touring, and obviously we have a few collabs on this album which we’re really excited about but I think that after we’ve done another all-original project, we’re going to hopefully get the chance to start getting in the studio with other people. There’s a lot of people who we’re looking forward to working with whether it’s dropping a single or doing a project for them.

R: We’re figuring out how to reincorporate Timeflies Tuesday. We took a hiatus so that we could come back stronger. I’m really excited to get back to connecting with the fans every week, and figuring out new ways to do that.

For tour dates, album info and music, check out their website.