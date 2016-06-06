How Caitlyn Paterson’s Swimsuit Selfies Turned Her into an Instagram Celebrity

You know those women on Instagram who seem to do nothing but post bikini selfies of their killer abs and even tans, and jump from beach to beach every week? We already briefly introduced you to 50 of these female tastemakers (most of whom literally make their living from sharing bikini #selfies while chasing an endless summer) and this week we’re find out what life’s actually like as a career Instagram star whose personal brand is built around bikinis. First up is an interview with swimwear enthusiast slash Instagram sensation slash budding actress, Caitlyn Paterson. The 25-year-old Australian native has more than 250,000 followers who obsess over her bathing-suit selfies, crazy-healthy lifestyle, and, often, her ridiculously toned abs.

StyleCaster: When did you first start using Instagram?

Caitlyn Paterson: I got Instagram when it was very new—31st of May, 2011, was my very first post.

How did you grow your following?

Not many people had it back then so I was lucky enough to be modeling for [online store with 1.5 million Instagram followers] Saboskirt, which people took an interest quite quickly.

Who takes all of your photos?

I take all my photos unless I’m out and about and need to get a photo of my outfit—then it’s usually my boyfriend/Instagram husband, haha.

What app or program do you use to edit your photos?

Most of the time now I’m using the editing software available through the Instagram app, I like adjusting the colors.

What bikini brands are you loving right now?

Suboo—I always love her stuff and Zimmerman and Tigerlily.

How would you describe your job?

Instagramming and blogging [about] products I wear and love, modeling for online companies, and acting in short films and commercials.

What were you doing before you became Insta-famous?

I was working at the cinema while part-time modeling.

What does your average day look like?

I don’t live by routine, as every day is very different, but on days with no modeling jobs I like to get up at around 8 a.m and have breakfast, drive to Clovelly Beach [in Sydney] for a swim and snorkel—though I’m a bit of a wuss now that it’s getting cold. I check emails and work on some sort of script, either for auditions or for class. Later, I have lunch and a coffee break usually at a local cafe. If it’s a nice day, I like to go to the beach and take photos or do some work there. Afterwards I read, have dinner, and watch a movie.

What is your favorite beach in the world?

Favorite beach is in Pottsville, New South Wales; I don’t know the name, but I know how to get there if I’m driving. It looks so amazingly untouched and pure. That whole coastline is so amazing! I think Australian beaches will always be my favorite, I just feel so at home.

What other social media sites do you use, aside from Instagram?

I post everyday random stuff on Twitter that I wouldn’t share on Instagram.

What do you think will be the next big social-media platform?

I started using an app called Fling: You fling your photo to the world, and strangers receive it and can respond to your photo by taking one themselves and showing you. It’s an interesting concept—I’m not sure if it will become a thing, but it seems to be getting a lot of exposure.

What SPF makeup do you swear by?

I use Arbonne tinted moisturizer—I love it! No harmful chemicals and the only tinted moisturizer I’ve found that doesn’t make me break out.

What do you normally have for breakfast?

I’m always craving something sweet in the mornings. [Often I have] Weet-Bix and oats topped with Chobani yogurt, blueberries, half a banana, goji berries, and chocolate nut butter.

What is your go-to smoothie recipe?

Frozen acai blended with plain yogurt, blueberries, half frozen banana, and coconut water.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Zac Efron! Ever since “High School Musical” haha…. He still kinda is [hot].

What bikini are you wearing this season?

It’s winter in Australia, but I’m waiting for these Suboo crochet bikinis that are releasing in July!

How often do you work out?

Two or three times—mostly on mat workouts like Pilates or ballet barre.