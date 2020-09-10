Caitlyn Jenner Says ‘Nobody’ Told Her About ‘KUWTK’ Ending Before the Official Announcement

In the dark. Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t told about KUWTK ending before the official announcement from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and other family members. In a recent interview with Australia’s The Morning Show, the I Am Cait alum—who starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians from seasons 1 to 13—revealed that “nobody” let her know that the E! reality TV show was ending after 20 seasons.

“I heard it on the news! Nobody called me, I heard it through the media,” Caitlyn said.

She continued, “Was I surprised? No. But that show, it’s probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years.”

Caitlyn—who divorced Kris in 2015—went on to commend her ex-wife for producing such a successful TV show.

“The girls and Kris have have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long,” she said. “But everybody is in a different place now and I think it’s time to move on. But what a run.”

Caitlyn, who said “nothing lasts forever,” also doesn’t know why the series is ending, but believes it’s because the family is too busy with other business ventures, such as Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics and Khloé Kardashian’s fashion line Good American.

“I wasn’t surprised but I just am so proud of the kids for doing such a great job over the years…I don’t know the inner workings of all the family, but I know all of the kids have moved on into their own areas,” Caitlyn said.

Caitlyn, who shares daughters Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 23, with Kris, went on to look back on her time on KUWTK.

“I think I was involved with 420 [episodes], something like that, starting with the kids,” she said. “Kendall and Kylie were like eight and 10 or somewhere right around there when we started. They were so young. The other girls, they had a whole world ahead of them, and they were just kind of getting started. I have to admit, all my kids have done just an amazing job, but as a parent, you spend all your time—23 years of my life—carpooling people around. Every day, you’re with them, and then you teach them to be independent, smart, good citizens and go out there into the world. And then, damn it, they do that.

She continued, “So you don’t see them as much as you used to, and every parent goes through this. You don’t see them as much as you used to, and you love your kids, so it’s always kind of tough on a parent. And so, I don’t know, I got a little sentimental and started watching some of these old clips of my old life. And sometimes I think now it’s kind of nice that it’s so quiet around here.”

Kim announced the end of KUWTK with an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 8. “To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

Kim continued, “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim”

