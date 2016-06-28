Caitlyn Jenner Covers ‘Sports Illustrated,’ Reflects on Life as Bruce

Caitlyn Jenner made history this morning as the first trans person to cover of Sports Illustrated. But it’s not the first time she has been on the magazine’s cover. After winning the gold medal for the decathlon in the Montreal Summer Olympics, she graced the front page of the magazine, as Bruce Jenner, in August 1976.

After rumors she’d appear nude on this latest cover were shut down, the 66-year-old reality star went for full-on modesty in a sequined cream-and-gold jumpsuit Kim Kardashian would approve of. In the story itself, she reflects on her first 65 years living as Bruce Jenner.

“I loved Bruce,” Caitlyn said. “I still love him today. I like what he did and the way he set an example for hard work and dedication. I’m proud of that part of my life. But this woman was living inside me, all my life, and it reached the point where I had to let her live and put Bruce inside. And I am happier, these last 12 months, than I’ve ever been in my life.”

Watch her reflect on her life and career in the video below.