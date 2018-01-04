Caitlyn Jenner Slams TV Host Over ‘Disrespectful’ Question About Her ‘Physique’

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t here for transphobic comments about her body. The 68-year-old reality star recently lashed out at British television host Piers Morgan after he asked her a “disrespectful” question about her “physique” in a pre-recorded interview.

The interview began with Morgan asking Jenner, “How does your physique compare now to what it was like then? Obviously certain areas, we know.” Displeased with Morgan’s joke about how “certain areas” of her body “obviously” changed, Jenner fired back.

“You made a comment there and that’s why you would get in trouble, OK? You just said ‘Oh, certain areas.’ That to a trans person, is disrespectful,” Jenner said in a video of the interview obtained by The Daily Mail.

When Morgan pressed her on how his question was disrespectful, Jenner explained that his joke wasn’t funny and that transphobia is a very serious issue. “You don’t make a joke about that because it’s not funny, it’s life,” Jenner said.

Morgan then quipped, “Can’t life be funny?” That was when Jenner shut down the conversation by explaining that comments like Morgan lead to the death of trans lives. “I take that very seriously and so out of respect to myself and the community, it’s not something that you joke about,” Jenner said. “People die over this issue. It’s not a joke.”

Morgan eventually backed off and called the interaction “educational.” There is a lot of controversy about Jenner and her stance on trans issues. But in this instance, she was right to call out Morgan and it looks like she’s learning from past mistakes. Watch the full clip, below.