Caitlyn Is ‘Shocked’ She Wasn’t Invited to Kourtney & Travis’ Wedding—Here’s Why She ‘Didn’t Make the Cut’

Left out. Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. A source close to Caitlyn told TMZ on May 26, 2022, that Kourtney didn’t invite her stepfather to her first wedding.

Caitlyn was “shocked” when she didn’t receive an invitation to her daughter’s third wedding in Italy, a source told Page Six on May 27, 2022. “Kourtney and Travis wanted a very small and intimate ceremony, and Caitlyn simply didn’t make the cut,” another source said to TMZ. The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer married in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022, with their close friends and family. The extravagant Italian wedding comes after their unofficial Las Vegas wedding on April 3, 2022, and their official courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, CA on May 15, 2022. However, there are no hard feelings between Caitlyn and Kourtney. As a matter of fact, Caitlyn was busy supporting her racecar venture, Jenner Racing, during the same weekend.

The 72-year-old retired Olympian was also left out of the making of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “Of course no bad blood,” she tweeted in March 2022. “I love my family and am thrilled for the show continuing. But I was shocked to learn through the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show.” Additionally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum didn’t know that KUWTK was ending when the family announced the series finale. “I heard it on the news! Nobody called me, I heard it through the media,” she said on Australia’s The Morning Show in September 2020.

The Kardashian family isn’t as close to Kris Jenner’s ex as they were before. Kim and Khloé opened up in an episode of KUWTK in April 2021, “I talk to Caitlyn every once and a while. Definitely, [she’s] like, super supportive and checks in.” Still, Caitlyn checks up on the family, even to the point of meeting Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson in April 2021. She called the Saturday Night Live comedian a “very nice guy” on the “Full Send” podcast at the time.

Along with Caitlyn, Kourtney’s long-term ex-boyfriend Scott Disick was not invited to the wedding. While his three kids—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign,7, were off in Italy celebrating their mother’s new marriage, he went on a solo trip to New York City.

