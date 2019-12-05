Caitlyn Jenner Revealed Kourtney Kardashian’s Surprising Opinion on O.J. Simpson’s Not-Guilty Verdict

While it’s crazy to believe that it’s been over 20 years since O.J. Simpson’s alleged murder trial was sweeping the nation, it’s almost crazier that Caitlyn Jenner revealed Kourtney Kardashian’s opinion on O.J. Simpson’s not-guilty verdict all these years later. Amidst reports that she and her stepdaughter, Khloé Kardashian, haven’t spoken in over 2 years, this admission by Caitlyn appears to be just latest in her outspoken rift with the Kardashian clan.

In a new episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Caitlyn opened up about some things that the Kardashians would rather she keep private (again). She explained that O.J.’s trial “was a bad time for everybody, very difficult. This trial was a joke, and when the verdict came down, Kris just turned around to me and goes, ‘We should have listened to Nicole from the beginning. She was right.’” While we can’t confirm or not confirm that, Caitlyn did make very clear where Kourtney and Kim’s allegiances were. Naturally, Caitlyn explained, the girls sided with their dad when the trial’s results were announced.

“The night the verdict came in, Kourtney and Kimberly … obviously, they loved their father, and they should, and they’d been following this for a year and a half. When they walked in the door, I think it was Kourtney who said: ‘Well, I told you he didn’t do it.’”

After that, Caitlyn said that she banned her children and stepchildren (including the Kardashians) from using O.J.’s name in their house again. It makes sense that the topic was sensitive. Kourtney’s father, Robert Kardashian, was one of O.J.’s defense attorney in his 1995 murder trial. The victim in the case was also Kris Jenner’s friend Nicole Brown Simpson, who was O.J.’s wife.

Since the case, the Kardashians have been haunted by their association to O.J. In June, the retired NFL player took to his Twitter to respond to longtime rumors that he is Khloé’s biological father. “[Robert Kardashian] was like a brother to me. He was a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together when they were together,” O.J. said in a video. “Never, and I stress never, have I ever had any interest in Kris sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bad…bogus…tasteless.”