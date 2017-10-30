Caitlyn Jenner Fulfills Lifelong ‘Fantasy’ of Walking on a Beach in a Swimsuit

After decades of struggling with her gender identity and self-esteem, Caitlyn Jenner is finally “free.” On Saturday, the 68-year-old reality star posted an empowering Instagram celebrating her new sense of self.

In the Instagram video, Jenner, who recently traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a pre-birthday celebration, can be seen walking down the beach in a floppy beige sunhat and a killer one-piece bathing suit. At the end of the clip, Jenner whips off her sunhat, twirls, and proudly declares, “I’m free!”

And though a walk on the beach might seem mundane to some, Jenner explained in her caption why it was a huge moment for her. “40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is,” she wrote. “I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”

Aside from recently turning 68 (and looking damn good, we might add), Jenner has had an amazing year. A year ago, in October 2016, she legally changed her name from “Bruce” to “Caitlyn Marie.” A few months later, in January, she underwent gender reassignment surgery, as revealed in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

2017 seems to be treating Jenner well. We can’t wait to see what 2018 brings for her.