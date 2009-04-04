Cacharel Tank

Object Of Desire

Cacharel Liberty Print Camisole, $108.66, at liberty.co.uk

Reason #1

A sweet floral print is a welcoming, perfect look for spring and what is more suitable for the season than a cotton camisole?

Reason #2

Take part in celebrating the 50th anniversary Cacharel Liberty Print Collection. Cacharel’s use of Liberty of London fabrics over the years has given the French brand’s designs a nostalgic and quintessential British feel.

Reason #3

The flattering empire-line and bow neckline bring simple, subtle elegance to a ‘would be’ simple tank.