Cacharel Tank

Object Of Desire
Cacharel Liberty Print Camisole, $108.66, at liberty.co.uk
Reason #1
A sweet floral print is a welcoming, perfect look for spring and what is more suitable for the season than a cotton camisole?
Reason #2
Take part in celebrating the 50th anniversary Cacharel Liberty Print Collection. Cacharel’s use of Liberty of London fabrics over the years has given the French brand’s designs a nostalgic and quintessential British feel.
Reason #3
The flattering empire-line and bow neckline bring simple, subtle elegance to a ‘would be’ simple tank.