StyleCaster
Share

11 Not-at-All-Boring Ways to Cook Cabbage (it’s Underrated!)

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Not-at-All-Boring Ways to Cook Cabbage (it’s Underrated!)

by
Cabbage recipe
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Diethood

Cabbage may not be trendy or exciting, but it’s a great source of vitamins (K, C, B6), manganese, fiber, potassium, folate, and even protein. No wonder Irish people relied on it during the Great Famine—in addition to potatoes—as a nutrient-rich staple to survive. While we might be far from desperate for food in the U.S., it’s still helpful to have some good recipes up your sleeve for basic, unglamorous-but-good-for-you ingredients like cabbage.

MORE: 19 Recipes That Can Prevent You From Getting Sick This Winter

When I think of cabbage, I think of boring, flavorless dishes, but the 11 you’ll find below prove me wrong. From flavor-packed slaws and casseroles to chicken, beef, and kielbasa entrées, these healthy recipes will make you want to add cabbage to your grocery list.

MORE: 20 Perfect Lunch Bowl Recipes to Add to Your Rotation

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
Red Cabbage and Carrot Slaw
Red Cabbage and Carrot Slaw

Diethood

Beef Cabbage Stir Fry
Beef Cabbage Stir Fry

Budget Bytes

Asian-Style Cabbage Wraps
Asian-Style Cabbage Wraps

Paleo Hacks

Indian Fried Cabbage
Indian Fried Cabbage

Center Cut Cook

Cabbage Sautéed Chicken
Cabbage Sautéed Chicken

Cooktoria

Fried Cabbage with Kielbasa
Fried Cabbage with Kielbasa

Peace Love and Low Carb

Irish Colcannon (Mashed Potatoes, Cabbage, Green Onions)
Irish Colcannon (Mashed Potatoes, Cabbage, Green Onions)

The Complete Saviorist

One-Pot Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls
One-Pot Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls

Family Fresh Meals

Unstuffed Cabbage Casserole
Unstuffed Cabbage Casserole

Give Recipe

Roasted Cabbage Wedges with Dijon Sauce
Roasted Cabbage Wedges with Dijon Sauce

An Oregon Cottage

One-Pot Cabbage Casserole
One-Pot Cabbage Casserole

Diary of a Recipe Collector

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Ways to Wear a Dress This Winter and Not Freeze Your Ass Off

25 Ways to Wear a Dress This Winter and Not Freeze Your Ass Off
  • Red Cabbage and Carrot Slaw
  • Beef Cabbage Stir Fry
  • Asian-Style Cabbage Wraps
  • Indian Fried Cabbage
  • Cabbage Sautéed Chicken
  • Fried Cabbage with Kielbasa
  • Irish Colcannon (Mashed Potatoes, Cabbage, Green Onions)
  • One-Pot Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls
  • Unstuffed Cabbage Casserole
  • Roasted Cabbage Wedges with Dijon Sauce
  • One-Pot Cabbage Casserole
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share