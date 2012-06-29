Hot Child in the City: Byrdie Bell’s Summertime Must-Haves

Upon meeting Byrdie Bell for the first time, it’s nearly impossible to not be distracted by her light and unassuming air. With her easy-going attitude and summer-perfect blond hair, one may simply assume she’s always been a beach bum loading up on sun tan lotion rather than musical references and serious fashion perspectives.
In reality, this little lady isn’t just another model/actress/budding style icon. Bell is completely grounded and thoughtful about her career, so it’s not surprising that e-commerce site, PiperLime, tapped Byrdie to act as their newest guest editor, sharing her own picks with their massive clientele of online shoppers.
We got to catch up with Byrdie at local hotspot the Thompson LES, where she revealed which items she’s eyeing for summer and also gave us the inside scoop on her recent (and big!) move from New York to Los Angeles.
How do you show off your best assets?
"My father is 6'4" and blessed me with an awkwardly long inseam and a very short torso. I love my legs so I like to show them off with shorter skirts and dresses with billowy tops."
What are your summer essentials?
"I can't stop buying vintage Levi's cut-offs. I'm becoming a little OCD about the sun so I have a lot of big, floppy straw-hats -- I actually bought this huge one that looks like a sombrero from Quiksilver. I love grocery store flip-flops, as soon as they come into stock in May, I scoop them up. They're so basic and no one makes flip-flops like the grocery store! I've also kind of cut out jewelry and accessories for some reason."
What are your favorite 'getting ready' songs?
"I love 'Break the Ice' by Britney Spears, 'Beautiful Life' by Shawn Anthony, 'Indian Hill' by Cillie Barnes and 'In the Morning' by Coral!"
What have been some of the biggest changes in moving to LA from NYC?
"I miss everything about New York! The obvious transition has been driving but I am really enjoying it, it's meditative. I'm starting to pick up little haunts and little, cool places to go. There's really good food out there -- the sushi is amazing."
What are the three things you miss about NYC?
"I miss my friends, a 24 hour bodega and walking everywhere."
What trends are you loving and which ones are you totally over?
"I love the 40's and the very boudoir trend feeling. I'm over fashion glasses. Everyone needs to stop wearing them -- only wear glasses if you need them!"