Hot Child in the City: Byrdie Bell’s Summertime Must-Haves

Upon meeting Byrdie Bell for the first time, it’s nearly impossible to not be distracted by her light and unassuming air. With her easy-going attitude and summer-perfect blond hair, one may simply assume she’s always been a beach bum loading up on sun tan lotion rather than musical references and serious fashion perspectives.

In reality, this little lady isn’t just another model/actress/budding style icon. Bell is completely grounded and thoughtful about her career, so it’s not surprising that e-commerce site, PiperLime, tapped Byrdie to act as their newest guest editor, sharing her own picks with their massive clientele of online shoppers.

We got to catch up with Byrdie at local hotspot the Thompson LES, where she revealed which items she’s eyeing for summer and also gave us the inside scoop on her recent (and big!) move from New York to Los Angeles.