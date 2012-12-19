By the Numbers: All the Details on Rihanna’s New $12 Million Mansion



It’s good to be Rihanna. The 24-year-old Barbadian-born singer has had a whirlwind of a past few years, putting out numerous number one hits, collaborating with some of the hottest artists today, and of course generating a ton of controversy in the process—thanks in part to her questionable relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown and her affinity for hard partying. But it seems like Rihanna’s having the last laugh: The starlet just shelled out $12 million for a Pacific Palisades estate. Below, all the details on this massive edition to her real estate portfolio.

$12 Million: Rihanna shelled out $12 million for the Pacific Palisades spread, which will be her homebase when she’s in Los Angeles.

$1,329,856: The median home price for a house is Pacific Palisades is quite expensive compared to the national median of $178,600.

11,000 Square Feet: At 11,000 square feet, her house is sprawling. The swanky Pacific Palisades area is known for houses of this size, so it won’t stick out from her equally rich neighbors. Still, it’s a pretty impressive spread.

7 Bedrooms: While many of us struggle to find a two bedroom apartment that’s reasonable, Rihanna obviously isn’t struggling with the same issue. The pad features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, perfect for her ever-present entourage. Our guess is there are plenty of offices, libraries, and dens, in case she finds those seven bedrooms to be too limiting.

$1.9 million: Unfortunately for Rihanna, she lost $1.9 million on her last real estate venture—a Beverly Hills manse that she scooped up for $6.9 million and sold for $5 million after water damage on the home that she was unaware of began causing excessive leakage and other issues. As far as real estate losses go, a $1.9 million loss is pretty bleak, but when your bank account looks like Rihanna’s, she was probably just happy to get rid of the place.

$53 million: Rihanna bagged an impressive $53 million this year alone, so again, this purchase was merely a drop in the bucket assuming she invests.

$157,390: The median household income in Pacific Palisades may be quite lower than Rihanna’s, but it is high for the United States.

20 Parking Spaces: Most people only have space for one or two cars, but Rihanna’s driveway allows her 20 parking spaces (plus a four car garage). This is perfect for on-and-off lover Chris Brown’s $1.5 million Bugatti Veyron.

6,000 Square Feet: The backyard spans 6,000 square feet, which is enough space to include a zero edge swimming pool, a large BBQ, a firepit and a bar. Party house is an understatement.

58 Million Singles: The amount of singles Rihanna has sold has made her the best-selling digital artist of all time in the United States—just to give you a little insight into how she earned enough money to buy this house in the first place.