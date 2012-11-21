By the Numbers: Dissecting Black Friday Mania

Most people look forward to the Thanksgiving holiday for the time off from work, the catching up with family and friends, and of course the exorbitant amount of food that sticks to your waistline till you return to the gym after New Year’s Day. But for others, Thanksgiving isn’t about rest and relaxation—it’s about Black Friday, a day of outrageous sales, sickly competitive bargain hunting and the occasional human trampling thanks to hoards of bloodthirsty shoppers.

While more and more are opting out of Black Friday for the more civilized “Cyber Monday,” it’s still almost as big of a tradition as turkey and stuffing. That said, we decided to look into the famous shopping day and break down some of the more tangible numbers. Below, we dissect Black Friday mania.

$11.4 Billion: Does that look like a staggering number to you? Well, it should—and that’s what Americans spent during Black Friday last year. Foot traffic rose by 5.1% from the previous year, and sales were up 6.6%.

$50 Diamonds: Some things are worth waking up at 4 a.m. for, and those things are diamonds. Sears has some solid jewelry specials, and although it may not seem like the place to buy your baubles, when it comes to simple earrings or a bracelet, what’s the difference—as long as the bling is real. You can scoop up .5 carat diamond earrings for the bargain basement price of $49.99. You will probably spend that much on gas to find your nearest Sears, but hey, it’s all about priorities.

1,000 Walmarts: Walmart is the capital of Black Friday, so when news broke late last night that workers would be striking in front of 1,000 locations, it was a little shocking. The workers are revolting as a result of failed unionization attempts, and lack of attention being paid to their desire for better healthcare, and other benefits. Naturally, the disgruntled employees feel this is the best way to get the message across, and we sort of agree. Shoppers be warned: There may be a different kind of crowd joining you outside of Walmart this Friday, and they aren’t interested in discounted panini presses.

226 Million: That’s how many people ditched their beds for Black Friday sales last year. This year, it’s expected to be even higher.

8 p.m.: Even though it’s still technically Thanksgiving, retailers like Walmart and Sears are opening their doors at 8 p.m. the night prior to Black Friday. Frankly, we’re a little against this. Is nothing sacred anymore? Let people enjoy their holiday without having a panic attack thinking of all the heavily discounted plasma screen TVs that are being scooped up. Sears is staying open for 26 straight hours for Black Friday.

Number 1: Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and the biggest day for foot traffic for retailers in the US, a title the day has held for the past seven years. Before that, the highest day in sales tended to be on the Saturday before Christmas (or December 23 if Christmas falls on a weekend). Black Friday does has some competition though with Cyber Monday breaking records left and right, and there’s a chance the unofficial holiday may be left in the dust in the near future. Last year online sales topped $1.25 billion on Cyber Monday in the US.

7 Days: Apparently Black Friday shoppers are now channeling the vampire obsessed teens who spend days waiting outside to scoop up tickets to the latest installment of the “Twilight” franchise. In Florida, a slew of shoppers have set up tents outside of their local Best Buy a week in advance.

$1,120: That’s the amount you’ll have to shell out if you want to score a Sharp 60-inch LED HDTV at Sears. If you’re not familiar with the LED HDTV, know that it’s great quality, whether you’re watching a football game or an episode of “Revenge,” and that you’re saving a pretty penny.

86 Percent: Apparently Black Friday isn’t for everyone. 86 percent of those surveyed by “Bloomberg Businessweek” with a net-worth of over $1 million don’t plan in partaking in Black Friday mania this year.