By the Numbers: Chanel Stages Cruise Show in Singapore in Former Army Barracks

Chanel has been known to stage its Cruise collection runway shows in lavish locations (including among other locales St.Tropez and Venice), and this season was no exception. The festivities took place in Singapore at the Raffles Hotel and then in former British army barracks at Dempsey Hill, and were attended by a mix of notable guests, and of course Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld. We’ve broken down everything you need to know.

100 Guests. This was one of the more exclusive runway shows that Chanel has put on in a while. There were only 100 guests in attendance, and quite a few serious Chanel customers among them. Dakota Fanning was the big A-lister front row.

100 Year Anniversary. It has been 100 years since the opening of the first Chanel boutique in Deauville, France, and this event was partly in celebration of that.

6 Shows a Year. Every wonder how many major runway shows that Chanel does a year? The number is six. Between the Fall and Spring shows for both ready-to-wear and haute couture and the Cruise and the Metiers d’Art Pre-Fall show, that’s a lot of runway. How does Karl Lagerfeld do it? We truly have no idea.

2 Movies. Karl Lagerfeld previewed not one film, but two, celebrating Coco Chanel and starring Keira Knightley, at a dinner before the Cruise collection debut in Singapore, at the famous Raffles Hotel, where guests of Chanel were also staying.

1887. The year the Raffles Hotel Singapore opened. The hotel has become an icon of colonial architecture in Singapore.

46 Models. There were 46 models in the show, including model du jour Cara Delevingne and Lindsey Wixson.

22 Years. The age difference between Stella Tennant, who opened the show, and Cara Delevingne, the “it” model, who walked in the show. Women of all ages love Chanel, and women of all ages walk in Chanel shows.

4 Guys. Four guys took to the catwalk including longtime Karl Lagerfeld muse Brad Kroenig.

1872. The year that Dempsey Hill, where the Chanel Cruise show took place, became British army barracks. It was rebranded in 2006.

