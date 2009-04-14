Buy a Piece of Bravo

Would you carry a “Real Housewives of New York” bag, display “Top Chef” flower arrangements, or wear replicas of clothes from the new “The Fashion Show”? Bravo is certainly hoping you will.

The network, which has enjoyed success with it’s reality programming from the deliciously cheesy “Real Housewives” series to the actually delicious “Top Chef”, will be launching a line of licensed products to go along with their most popular shows. The products will be promoted on air and sold on Bravo’s website with Bravo earning licensing fees or taking a cut of sales.

According to Frances Berwick, executive vice president and general manager of Bravo Media, “this is a fun way to satisfy what we’re hearing from our viewers: that they like our shows, that they like our taste. It’s about giving our viewers a greater immersion in the brand.”

The launch is partially intended to drum up excitement for their new programming. “The Fashion Show”, which will be their replacement for “Project Runway”, features copies of the clothing designed on the show available on BravoTV.com starting at $150. The stars of “NY Prep”, which will follow the lives of privileged New York high school students, will be carrying specialty Kooba bags. Those same bags will be available for purchase, also on BravoTV.com, for $500 to $600.

I can’t wait to see what they’ll do with the “Real Housewives of New Jersey”…