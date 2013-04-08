You Can Buy Notorious B.I.G.’s Childhood Home (That He Called a “One Room Shack”) For $725,000



While many entertainers, specifically rappers, tend to identify strongly with where they grew up, few have had such an intertwined relationship with their hometown as the Notorious B.I.G. and Brooklyn have. Growing up in an area known as Clinton Hill (although it bordered the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, where B.I.G. is generally regarded to have been raised), he had a difficult childhood characterized by drug dealing and dropping out of school.

When he shot to fame in the mid-1990s prior to his horrific murder in 1997, he frequently rapped about the conditions in Bed-Stuy, acknowledging his home as a “one room shack” in his popular single “Juicy.” Well, now that shack is up for sale—and it’s anything but that. The apartment, located in a pristine limestone building with eight units, has three bedrooms as well as an office that can be converted to another bedroom or a family room. In total, it spans 972 square feet, which is quite frankly large when it comes to infamously tiny New York apartments. Sure, it’s had a lot of upgrades since the days when B.I.G. and his mother Voletta Wallace lived there, but this is far from public housing.

With a list price of $725,000, this unit at 226 St. James Place, shows just how much Brooklyn has gentrified in recent years. “I didn’t factor his celebrity into the price,” Judith Siegel Lief, the listing agent, told the New York Daily News. “I ran comps in the neighborhood based on the size of the apartment and the light.”

Clearly, the neighborhood has come a long way—and we can’t help but wonder how B.I.G. would feel. Does seeing his relatively cushy living conditions make you feel differently about his music?

See the full listing here!