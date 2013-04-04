Now You Can Buy Kate Middleton’s Favorite Shoe: L.K. Bennett Launches E-Commerce

By now, you’re probably aware of the epic influence that Kate Middleton has on the retail industry. Last week, it was revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge nearly bankrupted small British label Issa after she wore that royal blue dress in her engagement photos, and she’s also been known to have sold out pieces from stores like Zara and—most notably—L.K. Bennett, the British retailer responsible for Kate’s beloved nude “Sledge” shoe that she’s seemingly never without.

Now, it seems those of us outside London, New York, and L.A. can all get our hands on the $345 patent pumps, as L.K. Bennett officially launched an e-commerce platform to service the US and Canada, allowing shoppers to snag Kate’s signature kicks, as well as a selection of the label’s clothes, accessories, footwear, and limited-edition collections, including one designed by London-based editor and street style star Caroline Issa.

Check out the site here, and let us know: Are you planning to pick up a pair of Kate’s favorite pumps?

MORE: Celebrate Kate Middleton’s 31st Birthday with 31 (Royally!) Defining Moments