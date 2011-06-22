Buy Gaga’s Crown of Thorns for $18K, Alaia on Lagerfeld

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

You can buy Lady Gaga’s crown of thorn headpiece for $18K on ebay. So, there’s that. (ebay)

Evan Rachel Wood chopped her hair off. She still looks pretty. (Us)

Dov Charney didn’t attend an American Apparel shareholders meeting. Is anyone surprised? (WWD)

Alaia on Lagerfeld: “Karl Lagerfeld never touched a pair of scissors in his life. That doesnt mean that hes not great, but hes part of another system. He has capacity. One day he does photography, the next he does advertisements for Coca-Cola. I would rather die than see my face in a car advertisement. We dont do the same work. And I think that he is not doing a favor to young stylists who might think it works that way. Theyre going to fall before they retire.” Harsh. (Fashion Copious)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @FaranKrentcil The Galliano trial is the main story on @cnn‘s website today. Unbelievable. It’s major.

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE LOVE MAGAZINE Louis Vuitton by kim jones men’s moodboard RT@nytimesstyle http://twitpic.com/5fa2yz #pretty

RT @arielfoxman Press release of the day: Celebrity Horse Lover And Bestselling Author Tami Hoag Shares Inspirational Tale On The Equesse Radio Show I mean, what fashion people aren’t interested in that?

RT @FashionEtcNow Apparently @katyperry prayed for breasts as a kid. So that tactic works, then… @RollingStone bit.ly/jOYX2g I’ll take money and a Celine tote please.