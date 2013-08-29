Buy For Less: 12 Designer Pieces That Have Identical Cheaper Versions

Like any good shopper knows, it’s not the items you wear but how you wear them that really showcases a woman’s personal style. That said, there’s nothing like owning a fabulous piece by a designer you love—whether it’s a soft leather jacket, a notice-me cocktail dress, or a killer pair of ankle boots. Even better? When those items have the words “buy for less” attached to them.

Sadly, the price of luxury goods make it difficult to snap up pieces we’re coveting (and they’re only going up, BTW), so sometimes a girl’s gotta be resourceful.

Lucky for you, we scoured our favorite of online stores to find 12 drop-dead gorgeous pieces from top designers such as Saint Laurent, Carven, Alexander Wang, and Lanvin, and 10 almost identical (and drastically cheaper) versions with which to build your fall wardrobe. Yes, we’re aware that with fast-fashion clothing, you’re not getting the same level of craftsmanship or quality of fabrics, but hey: It looks the part!

Click through the gallery above and prepare to be amazed that impeccable fall style doesn’t have to come at prices only It-girls can afford. .