Buy For Less: 12 Designer Pieces That Have Identical Cheaper Versions

by
Like any good shopper knows, it’s not the items you wear but how you wear them that really showcases a woman’s personal style. That said, there’s nothing like owning a fabulous piece by a designer you love—whether it’s a soft leather jacket, a notice-me cocktail dress, or a killer pair of ankle boots. Even better? When those items have the words “buy for less” attached to them.

Sadly, the price of luxury goods make it difficult to snap up pieces we’re coveting (and they’re only going up, BTW), so sometimes a girl’s gotta be resourceful.

Lucky for you, we scoured our favorite of online stores to find 12 drop-dead gorgeous pieces from top designers such as Saint Laurent, Carven, Alexander Wang, and Lanvin, and 10 almost identical (and drastically cheaper) versions with which to build your fall wardrobe. Yes, we’re aware that with fast-fashion clothing, you’re not getting the same level of craftsmanship or quality of fabrics, but hey: It looks the part!

Click through the gallery above and prepare to be amazed that impeccable fall style doesn’t have to come at prices only It-girls can afford. .

Lanvin Rose Jacquard Dress; at Nordstrom
Rosie Mod Dress; at Pixie Market

Marc Jacobs Suede Metallic Heel Boots; at SSense
Suede Pointed Ankle Boot; at Zara

Saint Laurent Jeweled Babydoll Dress; at Saint Laurent
Floral Skater Dress with Contrast Collar; at ASOS

Carven Wool-Blend Biker Jacket; at Farfetch
Wool Jacket with Funnel Collar; at Zara

Isabel Marant Scarlet Wedge Boots; at Net-a-Porter
Alexis Velcro Wedge Boots; at Jessica Buurman

Burberry Prorsum Heart-Print Mulberry Silk Blouse; at Nordstrom
Equipment One-Pocket Signature Blouse; at Equipment 

Acne Studios Mape Shearling-Collar Leather Biker Jacket; at Net-a-Porter
Faux Leather Jacket With Fur Collar; at H&M

3.1 Phillip Lim Garconnet Blazer; at Barneys New York Warehouse (It's on sale!)
Printed Blazer; at H&M

Alexander Wang Marion Prisma Bag; at Nordstrom
Messenger Bag With Metal Corners, $79.90; at Zara

Burberry Metallic Cotton Shirt, at Burberry
Metallic Foil Sweatshirt; at ASOS

Kenzo Faux Fur coat; at La Garconne
Short Coat at H&M

Saint Laurent Double-Breasted Jacket, at Hirschleifers
Short Coat; at Zara

