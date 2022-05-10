The Best Places to Buy Desserts Online For a Gift Literally No One Will Refuse

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes you just want to think outside of the standard flowery delivery and gift someone you love something truly sweet and decadent. After all, the perfect gift is both practical, Instagrammable and hopefully edible, right? Despite what you might think, it’s not impossible. These days you can get just about everything delivered, so if your giftee has a sweet tooth, you’ve come to the right place. In fact, the best places to buy desserts online are actually pretty affordable. Unlike flower deliveries, it won’t cost you a hundred dollars or more to give someone the gift of sugary confections.

You also don’t need to be celebrating a birthday to send these gifts. Many of the options below are customizable, so you can make really any occasion a holiday by sending them. If your long-distance friend, family member or partner recently got a new job, new apartment, or has a birthday coming up, of course those are all great reasons to send something. But if someone you know is going through something tough like a breakup, job loss or anything going on in their life, sending a sweet treat is a great way to let them know you’re thinking of them. I love sending gifts to friends when they least expect it, so deliveries don’t have to be limited to birthdays.

Below is our curated list of the best desserts online that actually deliver. And don’t worry, this list is so much more than cookies; did you know you can actually ship someone a whole pie? Happy shopping!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC and HSN are STYLECASTER sponsors, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Jack Bakes Challah Bread

Remember when I said you can send so much more than just cupcakes? Send this challah bread for a truly delicious surprise that will touch anyone’s heart who receives it.

Baked by Melissa Mini Cupcakes

If you’ve ever been to NYC you’ve probably passed by one of these brick and mortar shops where the storefront is as mini-sized as the cupcakes themselves. Give someone a taste of NYC life by shipping these to your loved ones directly.

Cookies Con Amore 2 lb. Cherry Pistachio Biscotti

For the posh friend in your life, send over two pounds of biscotti that come in a cute tin that they can reuse for mementos, pictures or whatever they wish.

Doughp Cookie Dough

It’s douhp like dope… get it? Not only is this cookie dough punny, it’s also completely edible right out of the jar with a spoon or bake-able so you can turn it into actual cookies. Get you a cookie dough that does both.

Mouth Cookies Made in Brooklyn

Send a curated box of desserts or cookies from Mouth, which makes all of their cookies in bake shops all across the country. They’re super easy and affordable to ship, too.

Dirty Cookie Birthday Assortment

If there’s a reason to celebrate, send shots! Cookie shots that is. The recipient will just need to add milk, and they come in fun designs and themes for birthdays, baby showers and more.

JARS by Dani

JARS by Dani creates delicious concoctions right in a jar. As you eat through to the bottom, different layers of cake and frosting appear so you get a mix of flavors in every jar. You can send a pack of six now for under $70.

Homemade Baklava from The Baklava Shop

Did you know you can order pretty much any type of home-baked good you can think of through Etsy? There are some seriously good finds there, like this box of Baklava from The Baklava Shop that ships across the U.S. from Michigan.

eCreamery Ice Cream Delivery

Father’s Day is just around the corner, why not surprise dad with the last thing he expects to unpack from his mailbox? Getting ice cream is such a unique gift idea, and you can even personalize the pints with your own message.

Bake Me A Wish Cakes

You don’t have to live near your loved one to surprise them with a birthday cake. Ship full cakes across the globe with Bake Me a Wish.

Milk Bar Pie

Milk Bar is another NYC bake shop that ships worldwide. They’re famous for their unique concoctions that come in cookie, pie and truffle forms.

Feed Your Soul Assorted Cookies

For the cookie lover in your life, why not send some in bulk? Since they’re individually wrapped, they won’t have to eat them all at once—unless they want to of course!

Wicked Good Cupcakes

This is another cupcake that you can send in a jar. Send a pack of four assorted flavors to your bestie to celebrate literally anything—a new apartment, new job or birthday—and let them know you’re always thinking of them.

Marco Ice Cream

With unique flavors like Moroccan honey nut and Turkish mocha, opening this ice cream package feels like taking a trip to a creamery overseas. Gift a pack of five pints for just $60.