Buy The Couch Where Jen Aniston & The ‘Friends’ Cast Sat

Are you still a die hard Friends fan? Do you spend hours with your real friends debating which characters you are? (For the record, it has been widely accepted that I am a cross between Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel Green, and Matt LeBlanc‘s Joey Tribbiani.) If so, this might be an auction you may want to get in on.

The iconic orange sofa, known for its permanent perch in the middle of Central Perk (the gang’s hang-out spot and Rachel’s on-and-off place of employment for years) will be put on the auction block. If you’re interested, you have to have a pretty penny lying around. It’s expected to sell somewhere for somewhere between $4,000 to $6,000.

Also up for grabs is the golden yellow frame that hung on the door of Monica Gellar’s (Courteney Cox) supremely unrealistic (but glorious) apartment. The items will be auctioned in the Icons of Hollywood sale, held on December 15 and 16.

The lovely folks over at Gothamist are clearly on my level, as they included this video below. Watch it if you’re ready to relive the most magical first kiss of all time. Sigh.