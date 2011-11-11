Buy The Collections From CFDA Finalists. Now.

Attention ladies and gents: your Friday afternoon is about to get way better. CFDA, Vogue, and theCorner are teaming up to bring you the collections from this year’s finalists. Now.

The online retailer gives a platform to emerging, avant-garde, and innovative lines while also giving insight into the designers themselves. What a perfect fit for the CFDA contestants!

We love the welcome video from Mr. CFDA himself, Steven Kolb, who describes some of the awesome aspects of the designers and also a little bit about the background of the amazing foundation. What’s even BETTER is that each of the designers shares a little bit about themselves (as if we didn’t already have difficulty choosing our favorite). From there, you can cruise through their collections and snatch up some of these stellar pieces before their sold-out, which we’re guessing is going to be in no time at all.