How To Buy A Classic Car

Sure you could spend big on the latest model Rolls-Royce on Bugatti, but why buy a car that any old millionaire can own? This is at least part of the reason why car fiends are increasingly flocking to buy classic cars. The other reason, of course, is that many of them are just seriously cool (who wouldn’t want a 1967 Selby in their driveway?).

We caught up with the Vice President of RM Auctions Alain Squindo for his top tips on buying and investing in classic cars. RM Auctions upcoming Arizona sale, taking place in Phoenix on January 18, has become the classic car auction of the year, and this year is no exception—scroll through the catalogue and you’ll find drool worthy options from Jaguar, Ferrari, and Aston Martin. The pièce de résistance in the sale is a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta ‘Competizione’ that Squindo says “you have to see to believe.” Not surprisingly, if Squindo could pick any car in the auction to buy for himself, it would be that one.

1. Do Your Homework. “Buying a classic car is not unlike buying a fine wine or a piece of art,” Squindo shares. You want to have a mechanical understanding of the car, know the car’s ownership history, and have a firm understanding of what kind of condition the car is in and how much of the car is original.

2. The Brand Matters. “When you are finally ready to buy, buy the best that you can buy,” Squindo says. Classic cars from significant makers like Ferrari, Porsche, and Duesenberg are the best long-term investments. Just be prepared to spend big to get that classic car of your dreams.

3. All About the Numbers. Low productions numbers factor into the value of a classic car. Fewer than 100 produced is good, according to Squindo. Fewer than 50 is even better. People always want what they can’t easily have after all.

4. Be Prepared For Competition. “Today’s bidder is global,” Squindo shares. “It’s not rare for us to ship cars to London for a collector or to Switzerland for a race.” Surprisingly, even in the midst of the recent downturn, classic cars have continued to perform well at auction. “We’ve hit auction records in the most recent recession,” Squindo says. Much of that growth is stemming from foreign markets like China and Brazil as well as from new buyers. Squindo shares that at a recent auction at Pebble Beach “we came across collectors not even on our radar.”

5. Buy What You Love. “Your buying the car to enjoy it, so buy what you love,” Squindo says. It should be noted that many top car collectors actually drive and or race their cars.

1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta 'Competizione': Undoubtedly the highlight of the upcoming RM Auctions Arizona sale, this car has had just four owners since it was new. RM Auctions Vice President Alain Squindo calls the car "exceptional" and says "it is one of the best dual purpose cars on the planet." The car could realistically sell for over $5 million. 1931 Duesenberg Model J Tourster: Offered from the collection of famed car collector John Pascucci, this classic was found in Italy during World War II. The car is expected to fetch between $1.2-$1.6 million. Photo: Darin Schnabel 2012 Courtesy o/Darin Schnabel 2012 Courtesy o 1962 Shelby 'Factory Competition-Specification' Cobra: This car, expected to fetch between $750,000 to $950,000 was originally owned by Grand Prix driver and Scarab founder Lance Reventlow. 1955 Cadillac Series 75 Presidential Parade Limousine: This car served as the personal car, along with being used for formal parades, for Mamie Eisenhower. It is expected to fetch between $120,000 to $150,000. Photo: Teddy Pieper 2012 Courtesy of /Teddy Pieper 2012 Courtesy of 1965 Ford GT40: This car served as a important benchmark in the development of the modern mini-engine supercar. It also happens to be one of the coolest cars around. Squindo calls this car America's answer to the European sports car and says "there is perpetually strong demand for it." The car is expected to fetch between $2.4 to $3 million.








