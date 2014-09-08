Social Shopping Gets Real: Twitter Launches New ‘Buy’ Button

Social platforms embracing e-commerce has been a major developing story over the past year—from companies like Like to Know It, which allows users to shop some Instagram accounts; or Facebook’s new “Buy” button. Today, Twitter took a major step towards letting users shop their feeds by launching a “Buy” button, which will appear next to pictures of select items that are for sale.

Users will need to supply a billing and shipping address (just once), and then they’ll be able to click to buy things directly through Twitter’s mobile apps.

As Twitter’s head of commerce, Nathan Hubbard, told The Verge: “There are already transactional conversations happening every day on our platform between brands and their customers or artists and their fans … What we’re trying to do is build the shortest path between an offer and a completed sale, to eliminate the friction of clicking a link that takes you to another website where you might have to type in a whole bunch of information each time.”

To start, the Buy button will only be available to a small group of users, and Twitter is partnering with a select group of accounts that will start offering items for sale—from Rihanna and Burberry to the Home Depot and the Nature Conservancy. A full list of the accounts that will start featuring e-commerce are listed below, along with a quick how-to video on how the Buy button will work.

