Butts Are All The Rage: 2 Moves To Get You a Good One

In case you haven’t heard, a tight booty is the new must-have body part. And you can go ahead and thank Pippa Middleton for that. I don’t necessarily understand what all the Pippa fuss is about I mean she’s cute and all, but can we all please take the excitement level down a notch?
But I’m not a total hater, because I’ll admit one thing: the girl’s got a nice tush. Here are two great sculpting exercises from Fred DeVito, co-founder of Exhale Mind Body Studio in NYC, that will get you on your way to a Pippa-like ass by Memorial Day.
Single Leg Pulse
Targets: Shoulders, abs, butt, legs
- Stand on right leg with left leg held out in front of you.
- Hold the ball or weight with arms extended directly in front of you at chest height.
- Bend right leg slightly, lowering your body 2-3 inches, then straighten the leg and return to standing.
- Do 20 pulses. Switch legs and repeat.
Single Leg Squat and Leap
Targets: Shoulders, obliques, butt, legs
- Stand with your legs wider than shoulder width, toes turned out slightly.
- Hold the ball or weight overhead slightly in front of your forehead, elbows partially bent.
- Squat down until you can touch the ball to the floor in between your feet then spring up to the right, extending the ball over head as the left foot leaves the floor.
- Return the ball to the floor between your feet and then spring up to the left, extending the ball overhead until the right foot leaves the floor.
- Twist from your trunk as you leap to activate the oblique abdominal muscles.
- Do 10 reps. Repeat a second set.