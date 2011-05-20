Butts Are All The Rage: 2 Moves To Get You a Good One

In case you haven’t heard, a tight booty is the new must-have body part. And you can go ahead and thank Pippa Middleton for that. I don’t necessarily understand what all the Pippa fuss is about I mean she’s cute and all, but can we all please take the excitement level down a notch?

But I’m not a total hater, because I’ll admit one thing: the girl’s got a nice tush. Here are two great sculpting exercises from Fred DeVito, co-founder of Exhale Mind Body Studio in NYC, that will get you on your way to a Pippa-like ass by Memorial Day.

Single Leg Pulse

Targets: Shoulders, abs, butt, legs

Stand on right leg with left leg held out in front of you. Hold the ball or weight with arms extended directly in front of you at chest height. Bend right leg slightly, lowering your body 2-3 inches, then straighten the leg and return to standing. Do 20 pulses. Switch legs and repeat.

Single Leg Squat and Leap

Targets: Shoulders, obliques, butt, legs