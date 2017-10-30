StyleCaster
21 Button-Up Shirts to Shop That Aren’t Chambray

Kristen Bousquet
We all have them hanging in our closet: button-up shirts. You can wear them anywhere from the office to a dinner party, depending on how it’s styled, but sometimes—and we’re not knocking chambray; it’s a very cool look—you just want to go for something a little different.

Don’t stress, people. There are more than enough great options when you’re looking to wear a button-up shirt that’s not your typical denim. From silky pajama-like fabrics to those that are thick enough to keep you warm all winter, the button-up shirts ahead will be your new comfy (and chic) go-tos.

1 of 21
Button Up Shirts: Silky Nights Buttondown

Silky Nights Buttondown, $98; at Free People

Button Up Shirts: Cotton Bell-Sleeve Button Down Blouse

Cotton Bell-Sleeve Button Down Blouse, $85; at Genuine People

Tamis Liberty Shirt, $298; at Zadig & Voltaire

Button Up Shirts: Big Picture Button-Up Shirt

Big Picture Button-Up Shirt, $50; at Nasty Gal

Button Up Shirts: Poppy Top

Poppy Top, $38; at Shop Moda

Emerson Wide Neck Button Down, $295; at Alice + Olivia

Button Up Shirts: Current Air Embroidered Back Shirt

Current Air Embroidered Back Shirt, $64; at ASOS

Button Up Shirts: RAT Jeanine Top

RTA Jeanine Top, $325; at The Dreslyn

Button Up Shirts: Plaid Me At Hello Burgundy Plaid Button Up Top

Plaid Me At Hello Burgundy Plaid Button Up Top, $46; at Lulus

Button Up Shirts: All Work Button-Up Shirt

All Work Button-Up Shirt, $44; at Nasty Gal

Button Up Shirts: Zoey - Colorblock Denim Wash

Zoey - Colorblock Denim Wash, $188; at Rails

Button Up Shirts: So Divine Buttondown Top

So Divine Buttondown Top, $108; at Free People

Button Up Shirts: Off Shoulder White Shirt

Off Shoulder White Shirt, $80; at Genuine People

Button Up Shirts: Rachel Comey Evoke Top

Rachel Comey Evoke Top, $372; at The Dreslyn

Button Up Shirts: Meg Tie Front Blouse

Meg Tie Front Blouse, $110; at Endless Summer

Button Up Shirts: Cool Like Courtney Linen Buttondown

Cool Like Courtney Linen Buttondown, $50; at Free People

Button Up Shirts: Earn Your Stripes Button-Up Shirt

Earn Your Stripes Button-Up Shirt, $50; at Nasty Gal

Button Up Shirts: Rails Hunter Button Down Shirt

Rails Hunter Button Down Shirt, $148; at Planet Blue

Button Up Shirts: Estrella Black Long Sleeve Button Up Top

Estrella Black Long Sleeve Button Up Top, $38; at Lulus

Button Up Shirts: Liz Black Striped Tie Cuff Long Sleeve Top

Liz Black Striped Tie Cuff Long Sleeve Top, $67; at Lulus

Button Up Shirts: Classic Striped Button-Up Top in Wine

Classic Striped Button-Up Top in Wine, $45; at Modcloth

