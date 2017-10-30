21 Button-Up Shirts to Shop That Aren’t Chambray

We all have them hanging in our closet: button-up shirts. You can wear them anywhere from the office to a dinner party, depending on how it’s styled, but sometimes—and we’re not knocking chambray; it’s a very cool look—you just want to go for something a little different.

Don’t stress, people. There are more than enough great options when you’re looking to wear a button-up shirt that’s not your typical denim. From silky pajama-like fabrics to those that are thick enough to keep you warm all winter, the button-up shirts ahead will be your new comfy (and chic) go-tos.