25 Outfit Ideas to Help You Nail the Button-Front Skirt Trend

From gingham to wide-leg jeans, 70s-inspired trends are everywhere right now, and button-front skirts are one super-easy (and comfortable) way to work the retro vibe into your wardrobe. Whether it’s A-line, above-the-knee, or ankle-length, if the skirt has buttons riding up the front, we need it—and now. From suede and denim to corduroy, fashion influencers everywhere have been spotted donning the look.

And there are so many ways to wear a button-front skirt: Pair a tan, suede one with a white, ruffled off-the-shoulder top for a boho effect, or opt for a dark denim number matched with a light-wash chambray top to achieve a modern (and totally cool) Canadian Tux. For cooler weather, slip on a pair of over-the-knee or ankle boots along with fishnets to stay cozy and fall-appropriate.

Ready to create your own perfect button-front skirt look? Click through the slideshow ahead for even more on-point outfit ideas.