25 Outfit Ideas to Help You Nail the Button-Front Skirt Trend

From gingham to wide-leg jeans, 70s-inspired trends are everywhere right now, and button-front skirts are one super-easy (and comfortable) way to work the retro vibe into your wardrobe. Whether it’s A-line, above-the-knee, or ankle-length, if the skirt has buttons riding up the front, we need it—and now. From suede and denim to corduroy, fashion influencers everywhere have been spotted donning the look.
MORE: 30 Perfect Outfits to Wear While Transitioning Into Fall
And there are so many ways to wear a button-front skirt: Pair a tan, suede one with a white, ruffled off-the-shoulder top for a boho effect, or opt for a dark denim number matched with a light-wash chambray top to achieve a modern (and totally cool) Canadian Tux. For cooler weather, slip on a pair of over-the-knee or ankle boots along with fishnets to stay cozy and fall-appropriate.
MORE: 25 Perfect Fall Date Night Outfit Ideas
Ready to create your own perfect button-front skirt look? Click through the slideshow ahead for even more on-point outfit ideas.