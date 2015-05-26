Editor’s Pick: A Button-Front Denim Skirt For Every Budget

Photo: Style Du Monde

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: A button-front denim skirt might be the only piece style you need for spring. Somehow, the look gives a nod to the ’60s, ’70s, and ’90s–and when offered in fresh iterations by everyone from Topshop and H&M, and Chloé, feels modern again this spring.

On cool days, street style’s finest are playing up the skirt’s ’60s origins by wearing theirs with over-the-knee boots, while others are making it modern with pool slides and off-the-shoulder shirts. Regardless of how you want to wear it, there’s one overriding message here: You will want to wear a button-front denim mini this season.

Ahead, three of our favorite styles to buy online right now, with prices to suit every girl’s shopping budget.

1. Denim Button-Through Skirt, $43.30; at Topshop

2. Denim Skirt, $29.95; at H&M

3. Chloé Stonewashed Denim Mini Skirt, $650; at Net-a-Porter

