There’s No Such Thing as Owning Too Many Button-Downs

I’m thoroughly convinced that button-downs have been unfairly maligned over the years. They’ve been relegated to the land of pantsuits and treated like office-appropriate pieces we wear because we have to—not because we want to.
Say the term button-down and words like crisp, structured and proper come to mind. Words that evoke a kind of sterility—a workspace that’s all productivity and no fun.
The thing is, these words don’t capture the true essence of button-downs—at all. Button-downs are stylistic and interesting and versatile. Some are fun statement-makers that steal the sartorial show. Others are sleek staples that pull looks together, acting as a kind of glue that unites disparate pieces into fashion harmony.
Either way, they serve a purpose, and that purpose is usually as fun as it is functional.
A quick glimpse at my closet would reveal that I love button-downs. Let’s be real—I’m obsessed. They’re the clothing item I’m most apt to stock up on; I routinely have to remove button-downs from my mental wishlist because I want so many, and space is a finite resource. (If my closet were an ever-expanding thing, at least one-third of it would be dedicated to button-downs. Not one-third of the tops, mind you—one-third of the whole damn thing.)
Button-downs are the one clothing item I’ve never regretted buying. Not just because they’re timeless and (typically) high-quality, but because they’re incredibly versatile.
A single button-down can take you from job interview to date night to casual weekend errand running—all within the same week. The potential for styling button-downs is nearly unending, which is particularly exciting for someone who loves outfit assembly as much as I do.
It’s a shame we’ve historically typed these incredible pieces as “strictly for officewear.” Because that assumption is myopic, at best. But we can right this wrong—by shopping the hell out of the chicest button-downs on the market right now.
PS by Paul Smith Button-Down Shirt
Paul Smith makes the case for coloring directly on the lines.
PS by Paul Smith button-down shirt, $214 at Farfetch
Oversized Shirt
Somehow simple, bold and versatile at the same damn time.
Oversized shirt, $45 at ASOS
Balenciaga Oversized Paneled Shirt
Who said your button-down's collar had to fold down?
Balenciaga oversized paneled shirt, $1,190 at Net-a-Porter
Julianna Bass Lanny Blouse
The ultimate statement-maker.
Julianna Bass Lanny blouse, $790 at Shopbop
Sacai Oversized Paneled Shirt
It looks like Sacai deconstructed the button-down and haphazardly reassembled it. But we're into the result.
Sacai oversized paneled shirt, $855 at Net-a-Porter
Lazy Oaf Colorblock Corduroy Jacket
A button-down you can wear as a jacket. (Or a jacket you can wear as a button-down? We'll never know.)
Lazy Oaf colorblock corduroy jacket, $129 at Urban Outfitters
Gucci Silk Shirt
Proof that frilly and bold aren't mutually exclusive.
Gucci silk shirt, $1,400 at Neiman Marcus
Striped Shirt
Excellent on its own. Even better in its matching set.
Striped shirt, $40 at Zara
Dries Van Noten Raffia Long-Sleeve Blouse
Texture is totally on the table.
Dries Van Noten raffia long-sleeve blouse, $1,055 at Neiman Marcus
Kenzo Floral Silk Pocket Shirt
An elevated take on your dad's go-to Hawaiian shirt.
Kenzo floral silk pocket shirt, $259 at Neiman Marcus
Palmer//Harding Asymmetric Shirt
With a hemline this dramatic, you're sure to turn heads.
Palmer//Harding asymmetric shirt, $685 at Neiman Marcus
Ports 1961 Metallic Button-Down Shirt
The most literal application of Rihanna's "shine bright like a diamond" lyrics.
Ports 1961 metallic button-down shirt, $815 at Farfetch
Sabatia Button-Down
So cute we're tempted to put it on and never take it off.
Sabatia button-down, $218 at Anthropologie
Asymmetric Poplin Shirt
Button-downs don't have to go straight down.
Asymmetric poplin shirt, $125 at Topshop
Pointed-Collar Silk Shirt
So sleek you'll want to wear it with everything. So versatile you actually could.
Pointed-collar silk shirt, $119 at & Other Stories
Patchwork Chain-Print Blouse
Striped Twill Button-Down Shirt
Metallic Colored Shirt
Equal parts sleek and cozy. (Talk about a win-win.)
Metallic colored shirt, $40 at Zara
WHIT Dada Silk Blouse
Bright, graphic, colorful—an unstoppable combination.
WHIT Dada silk blouse, $398 at Anthropologie
Dakota Shine Button-Down
Because button-downs are more fun when they're covered in sparkles.
Dakota shine button-down, $189 at Anthropologie
Line & Dot Skylar Shirt
Proof a bold element can go a long way.
Line & Dot Skylar shirt, $83 at Revolve
L'Academie the Classic Shirt
A velvet button-down—need we say more?
L'Academie the Classic shirt, $148 at Revolve
White Blouse
Not your average white blouse.
White blouse, $90 at ASOS
Striped Twill Button-Down Shirt
Cozy up in this colorful button-down over the weekend and prepare to turn heads everywhere you go.
Striped twill button-down shirt, $54 at Urban Outfitters
3.1 Phillip Lim Oversized Shirt
Part scarf, part button-down—all cool.
3.1 Phillip Lim oversized shirt, $795 at Net-a-Porter
Double Rainbouu Hawaiian Shirt
The coolest way to wear a button-down on vacation.
Double Rainbouu Hawaiian shirt, $99 at Revolve
Citizen of Humanity Kayla Button-Down Shirt
Let's not beat around the bush here: Oversized pinstripe button-downs are a must-have in any closet.
Citizens of Humanity Kayla button-down shirt, $150 at Anthropologie
