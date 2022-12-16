12 Butter Board Ideas You Can Totally Pull Off at Home

Scroll To See More Images

The butter board is a beautiful thing. For years, we’ve eaten bread and butter the very same way. We’ve served butter in small ramekins and carefully spread it with a knife. And when we’ve had toppings to work with, we’ve painstakingly applied them—arranging each flake of salt, each thinly sliced radish, and each drizzle of honey on a single slice of bread.

This approach may be time-honored, but it’s not without its problems. For one thing, nailing the ratio of bread, butter, and toppings is an art and a science—it’s hard to get right every time. And it’s impossible to drizzle honey on bread without getting sticky fingers. More importantly, though, butter ramekins are small—and not ideal for sharing. And when the bread is hot, no one wants to sit and wait their turn for the butter dish.

Thankfully, the butter board trend offers a simple solution to these woes: Spread butter all over a plate and drag bread through it.

The butter board hit TikTok in September, when Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks) debuted a cutting board covered in butter—and other tasty ingredients. She served the appetizer alongside freshly sliced bread. And she attributed the idea to chef Joshua McFadden, who has reportedly been making butter boards for years.

Doiron’s butter board blew up—inspiring dozens of other TikTokers to put their own spin on the dish. Before long, there were butter boards topped with berries and honey, covered with goat cheese and jam, and seasoned with roasted garlic. And there were plenty of butter board alternatives to sift through, too. (More of a cream cheese person? Make a cream cheese board, instead.)

The most beautiful thing about this trend? It’s easy to recreate at home. Just buy some butter, spread it on a cutting board, and cover it with tasty toppings. Be sure to stock up on top-notch butter. (After all, it’s the star of the show.) And leave the butter out for a couple hours before using it. This step is key to getting that creamy texture that makes butter boards easy to make—and mouth-wateringly pretty.

Once you’ve spread your butter, all that’s left to do is cover it with toppings. And if you need some inspiration, look no further. We’ve rounded up 12 of the most decadent butter board ideas we’ve found on TikTok—and all of them are easy to recreate in your own kitchen.

1. Classic Butter Board

This classic butter board started the TikTok trend—so it’s a great one to try first. Layer butter all over a plate. Sprinkle flaky salt and lemon zest on top. Then, flavor the board with your favorite toppings. Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks) finished things off with fresh parsley, sliced onions, and a honey coriander drizzle. But don’t be afraid to put your own spin on the dish.

2. Goat Cheese and Butter Board

This decadent butter board pairs butter with goat cheese to create one seriously tasty base. Once you’ve layered your butter and your whipped goat cheese, pile apricot jam and dried apricots on top. Michael Finch (@michaelfinch) brought this butter board together with a truffle honey and macadamia nut drizzle—a finishing touch so glorious we wake up thinking about it.

3. Baklava Butter Board

This baklava-inspired butter board is more involved than most. But since it’s packed with flavor, it’s worth the extra effort. The first step in this recipe isn’t spreading butter on a plate. Instead, it’s whipping up a homemade simple syrup made of saffron, cardamom, and other tasty flavors. Aasiya (@assiyaskitchen) then layered chopped almonds, walnuts, and pistachios over the spread-out butter—before drizzling that homemade simple syrup on top.

4. Charcuterie and Butter Board

The beautiful thing about this butter board? It’s not that different from a charcuterie board. Start by spreading your butter into flower-like shapes, then plop a dollop of jam in the center of each one. When you’re finished, you should have a bunch of space left between your flowers—and you can fill it with other charcuterie favorites. Shakila (@cakeshak) sliced up figs and various cheeses, and then used walnuts to fill up the rest of the board.

5. Crispy Prosciutto Butter Board

This savory butter board gets its flavor from crispy prosciutto and crispy shallots—two tasty ingredients that lend the board plenty of crunch. These ingredients pair well with anything, but Kiki (@kikstarsomers) topped the board with a dash of salt and a drizzle of chili-infused olive oil. (Remember, prosciutto is already pretty salty—so you don’t need to add too much salt to the board.)

6. Pumpkin Spice Brûlée Butter Board

If you love melted butter and don’t mind a bit of a mess, this Pumpkin Spice Butter Board Brûlée is next-level tasty. Joanne L. Molinaro (@thekoreanvegan) started with a vegan butter base, poured pumpkin puree on top, and added a hearty dose of pumpkin spice and sugar. This would be tasty on its own. But Molinaro took the dish to the next level by brûléeing it with a kitchen torch. (Yes, really.) This step caramelizes the sugar, toasts the pumpkin, and melts the butter—leaving you with a delicious dip to slide sliced bread through.

7. Fig Butter Board

Figs make an underrated addition to any charcuterie board. And this video from The Modern Nonna (@themodernnonna) proves they taste great on a butter board, too. Start with a creamy butter base topped with flaky salt and lemon zest. Then, layer fig preserves and sliced figs on top. Finish with a drizzle of hot honey to add some spice. And you’ll have a butter board worth devouring the moment you serve it.

8. Desi Butter Board

This Desi butter board is packed with South Asian flavors, and those flavors are balanced perfectly. Start by pairing salted butter with mango chutney. Then, roast some coriander and garlic—and layer that on top. Zaynah (@zaynahsbakes) finished the board with a sprinkle of chili flakes, adding a delightful dose of spice to the dish. In the end, you should have a butter board that’s sweet, salty, and spicy all at once.

9. Salsa Macha Butter Board

Fans of spice will love this butter board, which gets its flavor from Salsa Macha—a Mexican salsa that’s both nutty and spicy. Start by spreading your butter, then layer dollops of Salsa Macha on top. When it came to finishing touches, Nadia Aidi (@foodmymuse) stuck with classic butter board toppings—like lemon zest, sliced chives, and a drizzle of sweet honey. When paired with salsa, these ingredients feel surprising and unexpected—making this a butter board you’ll be excited to dig into.

10. English Tea Butter Board

This berry-packed butter board is inspired by English tea—so it pairs perfectly with fresh scones. Start by layering strawberry jam and apricot jam over spread-out butter. Then, pile a ton of fresh berries on top. Meral Jibouri (@_fromtheground) used blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries—and added a drizzle of honey for good measure.

11. Roasted Garlic Butter Board

Roasted garlic is the star of this savory butter board, so you’ll have to do some cooking. (But when the result is this mouth-watering, it’s worth spending extra time in the kitchen.) Start by roasting garlic. Then, spread your butter while you wait. Adrianna (@acozykitchen) added smears of calabrian chili paste, plenty of flaky sea salt, a drizzle of honey, and a handful of fresh basil leaves—before squeezing roasted garlic all over the board.

12. Pumpkin Brown Butter Board

This pumpkin butter board is a treat for anyone who loves classic fall flavors. Instead of grabbing your butter and getting to work, start by making brown butter. (Heat butter in a saucepan until it turns brown.) Then mix that butter with pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice, and make it the base of your board. Instead of going heavy on the toppings, Nadia Aidi (@foodmymuse) kept it simple: Add flaky sea salt, toasted walnuts, and a drizzle of honey—and your butter board should be good to go.