These Are Officially the Best Butt-Lifting Swimsuits Money Can Buy

Summer is just around the corner (whoa, 2021 is flying by, am I right?) and if you’re looking to revamp your current swimwear lineup with some butt lifting swimsuits to flatter that (already cute AF) derriere, we’ve got you covered. It’s always been my stance that a cheekier cut is more flattering than fuller coverage options regardless of your booty size—I mean, seriously, is there anything worse than an ill-fitted, overly-loose bathing suit bottom looking like a straight-up diaper that needs to be changed.

Obviously, the cut, design, and amount of coverage you opt for is totally up to you and your comfort level, but regardless of how much of your backside you’re down to reveal, there are tons of lifting and sculpting swimwear options on the market designed to boost your behind.

Look, swimwear shopping can be uncomfortable—not to mention actually wearing them out in public—and some days, we just want our butts to look as much like the peach emoji as possible—regardless of whether we’ve been adhering to our spin class schedule, or caving into PMS spells, or indulging in pizza and wine whenever possible. In those scenarios, there is no better feeling than slipping into that go-to, butt-lifting swimsuit that never seems to fail us—even on the days when we’re not feeling our best (hey, we all have those days from time to time—regardless of how much we love our bodies or how confident we are).

Whether you’re looking for a cheeky Brazilian bikini bottom or a chic one-piece that highlights your assets, we’ve rounded up the most foolproof, backside-enhancing swimsuits that will help you remind yourself just how hot you are (bum and all).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Victoria’s Secret Zuma Brazilian Bikini Bottoms

For those who prefer a bit of a skimpier fit, these affordable, buff-lifting bottoms won’t disappoint. The high-rise cut and thicker waistband function like a push-up bra for your behind.

Forever 21 Gingham Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit

Gingham is the new leopard print when it comes to bathing suit print trends, and the front of this one-piece is just as cute as the rearview.

Aerie Crossover High Rise Bikini Bottoms

Looking for a bit of extra mid-section control without skimping on the cheeky-ness? Aerie’s Internet-famous Crossover bottoms literally flatter any body type and checks off both criteria.

Cupshe Deep V One Piece Swimsuit

This super smoldering wrap swimsuit gives you medium to light coverage on the back while still feeling sexy, while the tie detail gives an hourglass-like effect.

Frankie’s Bikinis Floral Terry Bikini Bottom

Not only are they sexy, but tie string bikinis are the ultimate butt-enhancing bottoms because since they’re adjustable, they allow you to control the rise and the lift factor.

Lovers & Friends Will Bottom

I STAN a cherry—or any cute fruit—print and these high-cut, cheeky bikini bottoms are already added to my cart.

Madewell Second Wave Bikini Shorts Bottom

If you want to give your backside a bit of boost without showing a lot of actual skin, these ridiculously flattering shorts bottoms are the perfect match.

Solid & Striped Anne Marie One Piece

This classic, high-cut swimsuit is serving major “Baywatch” vibes—and yes, I am so here for it.

Viottiset High Waisted Bottoms

These high-cut Brazilian-ish bottoms are perfect for those who are looking for a bit of extra coverage in the mid-section but still want to show a little bit of booty.

Aerie Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

This wrap-style piece is one of Aerie’s top sellers—and we understand why. This butt-lifting swimsuit offers medium-full coverage fit lifts and contours the booty while the adjustable tie detail cinches the waistline.