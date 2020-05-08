8 Pairs Of Butt-Lifting Leggings That Magically Transform You Into J.Lo

Although we might try and wish it into existence, we can’t all be J.Lo—but we certainly can try our hardest. While my workout routine never has been and never will be as intense as Jennifer Lopez’s (Seriously, how does she do it?), there are always butt-lifting leggings I can wear to pretend that I have the strength and booty of the superstar. Workout leggings are already relatively tight, squeezing everything in and—theoretically, at least—lifting up the behind. But some leggings do this better than others. Luckily for anyone itching to look like J.Lo (so, everyone), there are plenty of leggings made to help raise your booty. Shaking what your mama gave ya just got a lot more fun.

Whether you’re someone who likes to go on runs every morning, do yoga at sunset or simply wear leggings to stay comfy while sitting on the couch, there are so many butt-lifting leggings waiting to leap into your activewear collection. To give you a peak at what’s available, we rounded up 8 booty-licious pairs for you to shop below. From classic black (You can never have too many!) to a fun teal ombre pair, you’re sure to find your next go-to flattering leggings.

And while these leggings don’t come with a warning, let us give you one: Don’t be surprised if suddenly people comment on your mirror selfies asking if you’re J.Lo. (Just kidding! Haha…unless…?) We’re not saying these butt-lifting leggings are magic or anything, but they can help give you the confidence of a mega-star.

1. 3D Printed Leggings

The dark black line detailing on these butt-lifting leggings create an addition illusion that makes your booty look extra juicy. Plus, they’re high-waisted, so you won’t have to worry about them falling down in the middle of the day.

2. The Criss Cross Legging

Not only do these skin-tight leggings lift your butt to the heavens, but the mesh criss-cross detailing adds a fun little eye-catcher as well. Whether you wear these just to get groceries or while on a run, they’re sure to make you feel confident AF.

3. Butt-Lifting Yoga Pants

Wear these butt-lifting beauties to do yoga or just to lounge around the house. Either way, it’s sure to result in some seriously good mirror selfies. “Baby got back” is always a great caption idea.

4. Wunder Under Super High-Rise Tight

Lululemon leggings are famous for holding you in and lifting up that booty with the high-rise waist. This pair is meant for yoga, but you can totally wear them for just about any activity—even watching Hulu.

5. Power Stretch Workout Leggings

If you want to make a bit of a statement with your activewear, these high-waisted and butt-lifting leggings are your new go-to. In a cool deep teal ombre, they’re just to get some compliments.

6. 3/4 Warmup Leggings

Both the fact that these leggings are high-waisted and 3/4 length help lift up your booty to its highest state. They’re made to fit you like a glove and sculpt your body.

7. Compression Workout Tights

These compression workout leggings help lift your butt while also accentuating the goods. The lighter gray details make your booty stand out, so you can show it off.

8. Butt-Lifting Leggings

These butt-lifting leggings come in a fun blue color, so you can switch it up from black or gray every now and then. This particular pair also has built-in silicone to give your booty some extra oomph.

