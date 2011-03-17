But This Is An Alaïa And He Thinks Fashion Is Inhumane

There were only some people I really wanted to hear from once Galliano-gate hit (hey, Karl), even though apparently, most of the well-heeled wanted to be heard, and found a way to get those opinions out there. Thanks Twitter!

Azzedine Alaa waited a bit, but what he’s saying makes a ton of sense. The 3 million collections a year system needs to quit, Alaa told WWD, “it’s inhumane.”

A friend of Galliano, the designer simply told the trade, Its sad. Hes a friend. Its too much: too many collections; too much pressure. He even shares some love and pity for those working the fashion beat the journalists. But when asked who should move into Galliano’s spot, he responded, There are some people who are irreplaceable.”

Alaa isn’t just talking the talk though, for his own collection he is showing knitwear almost exclusively and he may or may not show more intricate pieces with leather and fur during Paris Couture week. And he’s doing just fine, even Barneys says so. Do I hear the low chantings of “revolution?”

Click through for the Azzedine Alaa Fall 2011 collection, and take note of that awesome animal print full skirted dress that’s so amaze.