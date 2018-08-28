Busy Phillips Proves She Knows Her Complementary Colors

Wearing purple lipstick during the dog days of summer is a bold move. Pairing purple lipstick with a yellow and black printed dress is an even bolder one. Thankfully for us (and our fashion-loving hearts), Busy Phillips isn’t afraid of taking a risk—and she has the Instagram receipts to prove it.

The actress took to Instagram Monday evening to share a few photos of her daring look. First, she shared a selfie showcasing her stunning fuchsia pout. She posted the photo on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Purple lips for Monday.” Then, she shared a selfie video to her Instagram story—before topping off her Instagram trilogy will a selfie shared to her actual feed.

In each of these posts, you get a glimpse of Phillips’ look, but you never see the thing in full. What you can see, however, is cute as hell.

From the looks of it, Phillips seems to be wearing a long-sleeve, mock-turtleneck dress. The fabric looks black, but speckled with golden yellow spots. She accessorized her look with a brown crystal necklace and thick gold hoops—neutral accessories that fall within the same warm color family as her pretty printed dress.

Phillips could’ve kept her makeup look as achromatic as her ensemble. But as we already established, she opted for a bolder choice, instead.

She consulted her color wheel (or recalled one of those Color 101 lessons we were all subjected to in middle school art class) and determined that while yellow and purple seem like they’d clash when combined, they actually do the opposite—they complement each other magnificently.

The result is a look that would make any painter, art teacher or fashion/beauty fanatic proud.