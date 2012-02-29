Busy Philipps And Rue La La Team Up For An Awesome Cause

We were all pretty mesmerized by how beautiful Busy Philipps looked at the Academy Awards this past weekend. Sure, gal pal Michelle Williams stole a bit of the spotlight from the hilarious actress, but she was definitely back on our radar (as if she ever left!).

Considering that she’s surrounded by laughter galore, (I mean, have you watched Cougar Town? We feel like we just finished a pilates class with the way our sides hurt by the end of the show) the comedic TV star is getting a bit more serious and launching an exclusive two-day online boutique with one of our beloved online retailers, Rue La La.

No, this isn’t just an opportunity to showcase her immaculate personal style or the fun toys that her precious daughterBirdie Leigh plays with on a daily basis. The boutique is one of Rue La La’s ‘Doing A Little Good’ online shop series that focuses on a celebrity’s selected charity.

As if we needed an excuse to cruise through the curated collection (think Tibi and Alex Toys to name a couple) will be donated to ‘Step Up Women’s Network,‘ a non-profit that provides victims of abuse, addiction and/or violence with the support and resources they need in order to get back on their feet to succeed at home and in the office.

We know we’re sold on it and you should probably be too. Be sure to log on tomorrow, March 1 at 11 AM EST to start snapping up some awesome clothes for a seriously good cause. See you there!

Photo courtesy of Giuliano Bekor.