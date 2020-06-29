Busy Philipps on Her Red Carpet ‘Must’ & Her ‘Mission’ to Destigmatize Women’s Health

Scroll To See More Images

Busy Philipps is an actor, writer and former talk show host, but for many internet users, she’s also a social media influencer who uses her platform (to the tune of 2.1 million Instagram flowers) to shine a light on crucial issues, such as women’s health.

As Philipps tells StyleCaster, she’s been a champion of women her whole life and has been on a mission to destigmatize women’s health on her Instagram and beyond for some time now, which is why she often uses her social media to talk about her body as a way to let other women know that it’s OK to talk about theirs as well.

“I want women to know that our health isn’t something to be ashamed about or whispered about or not talked about at all,” she tells StyleCaster. “There is information in sharing! There is community in sharing! And at the end of the day, helping women to see that remaining ashamed of something they have no control over is detrimental to the fight for equality. We don’t need to hide tampons up our sleeves! We can talk about the realities of a postpartum body! We can discuss what we are going through and feel.”

Philipps passion around women’s health is why she decided to partner with Poise, which launched a program, titled Poise Bounce Back Grants, in May to provide 30 cash grants at $15,000 each for small women-owned businesses who are experiencing financial hardships during the pandemic.

“I’m always looking to partner with brands that use their platform to align with values that reflect my own,” Philipps says. “Poise is an empowering brand looking to do their part to destigmatize women’s health, and at the end of the day, it’s so much in line with what I am looking to do with my own platform. The grants that Poise is giving to women-owned businesses to help to offer some relief in this time is really incredible.”

But of course activism isn’t the only way Philipps has been productive while in quarantine. Ahead, she talked to StyleCaster about the documentaries she’s been obsessed with, her red carpet essential and her favorite acts of self-care while she’s been stuck at home.

On what she’s watched in quarantine

I recently watched The Painter and the Thief documentary. I’ve been mostly into watching docs and docuseries. The Last Dance was also amazing.

On what she can’t wait to do when quarantine is over

I don’t know. I guess the thing is it feels like we’ll be living in a different world for quite some time. I just want to hug my friends and have a meal with them.

On the most recent books she’s read

I’m currently reading How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi, Untamed by Glennon Doyle, and I just received an advance of Elena Ferrante’s new novel The Lying Life of Adults. I also just finished Resistance by Tori Amos.

On her go-to piece of clothing to feel confident

I am a girl who wears dresses all the time. Some women are jeans and T-shirt girls, some like athleisure wear. I truly feel myself in a dress. Current fave brands (and I go high and low) are Ulla Johnson, Madewell, Isabel Marant, Rachel Antonoff, Aqua Bendita, Faithfull the Brand, Zimmermann and Marc Jacobs.

On the piece of clothing she won’t even let her best friend borrow

Literally nothing—to be honest. if I love you, I would let you borrow or wear anything of mine. Things are just that-things.

On her red carpet essential

It’s not exactly a beauty product but the Listerine breath spray is a red carpet must!

On the most recent beauty product she used to the last drop

My Olay Facial Sunscreen and Antioxidants and makeup primer.

On her go-to act of self-care while in quarantine

Alone time on my balcony and nightly baths.

