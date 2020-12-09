Busy Philipps Looks Back On Iconic Moments From ‘Dawson’s Creek, ‘Freaks & Geeks’ & More

Like you, Busy Philipps feels like she’s been constantly cleaning during quarantine. “I said to [my husband] Mark, week two of the shutdown in L.A, ‘how do we have so many dishes?’” The never-ending cycle of cooking and cleaning up is clearly a universal saga, and now that we’re home 24/7 it’s starting to take a toll.

“I had outside help until March 14th, explains the actress. “So then all of a sudden I was like, oh, wait, I don’t even know where the soap is.” As someone who employed outside help without even being a working mom, I can certainly relate. Thankfully, Scotch Brite was there with a virtual helping hand.

“I’m obsessed with Scotch Brite. We always get their scrub dot sponges,” says Philipps. I for one have found doing the dishes extremely therapeutic during this time, as long as my partner is there to help do the drying.

“We’ve all spent so much time cleaning,” she mused. “They’re just responding to the fact that a lot of people still on their holiday wish lists are like, I need more disinfects and I need more supplies.” I definitely added mini hand sanitizers to my stocking stuffer wish list this year and there may or may not be a Dyson vacuum on my list as well.

“They came up with this holiday gift guide that I love and it has things on it, such as this bedazzled toilet bowl cleaner that my sister is going to be getting a good stocking stuffer,” she said, showing me the item that deserves to be placed front and center in your bathroom, it’s just that pretty.

Beyond keeping things tidy, Busy and I discussed mental health, life beyond this never-ending pandemic and of course, ‘90s nostalgia. Watch the video to see her react to some pretty incredible BTS photos from her Dawson’s Creek and Freaks and Geeks days, plus an in-depth discussion on one of her finest on-screen moments: The dance off from White Chicks.