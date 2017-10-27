Busy Philipps’s Daughter Dressed up as Her for Halloween, and It’s Uncanny

Celebrity daughters looking like their celebrity moms isn’t a new thing. We’ve seen it happen with Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes, and, obviously, time and again with Ava Philippe and Reese Witherspoon. But we have to admit: Busy Philipps‘s recent Instagram of her daughter dressing like her for Halloween has to take the cake for most uncanny celebrity-mom-daughter doppelgänger ever.

On Friday, the 38-year-old actress posted a photo of her 9-year-old daughter, Birdie Leigh Silverstein, dressed exactly like her for what we presume to be an early Halloween costume. In the photo, Birdie, dressed in oversized white sunglasses, a boho floral-print dress, and spiffy white sneakers, can be seen carrying a measuring glass filled with coffee while looking at an iPhone.

Judging from how engrossed she looks with her iPhone (which sports a phone case with the phrase, “chill pills), Birdie, who also had her hair tied up in a very Busy Philipps high ponytail and was wearing dangly poof-ball earrings, is clearly trying to channel the actress-turned-social media star. (If you don’t follow her yet, Philipps’s hilarious Instagram stories are to die for.)

And, judging from her mom’s Instagram caption, it seems like Birdie pulled it off. “I👏🏻Am👏🏻Dead👏🏻. 😂 😂😂😂,” Philipps wrote.

Now, usually here is the part where we recommend Birdie’s outfit as an A-plus way to dress as Philipps for Halloween. But, given that there’s no way we could ever trump the 9-year-old’s ensemble, we might as well not even try. Welp—at least there’s next year.