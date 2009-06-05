Bushwick Open Studios Festival This Weekend

This weekend is the Bushwick Open Studios Festival where artists open their loft spaces in Bushwick, Brooklyn and invite the community to view their work. All participating studios are free to enter; for a full listing of contributing spaces, click here.

The spaces are also interesting as they generally function as both an artist’s studio and home. Just to reside in these McKibbin Lofts, artists must submit a portfolio for review and consider their art to be their primary source of income. It’s like a co-op… only with more noise, bed bugs and artists. (Yeah that simile was thrown out the window.)

If you want to seem super hip, support your local artists or contribute to lookatthisfuckinghipster.com you should totally check out the Open Studios.