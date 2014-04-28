Wait, What?! People Are Allegedly Getting High Off Burt’s Bees Lip Balm

It seems like every couple of months or so, there’s an alarming new drug that commands the attention of mainstream media. From heroin-based “cheese,” which caused a string of deaths in 2007, to bath salts, to the much-discussed Molly, there’s no shortage of horrifying options. But the latest might really surprise you: People are apparently getting high by “beezin'”—also known as using Burt’s Bees lip balm.

Yes, you read that correctly. Burt’s Bees Lip balm. Apparently though it’s not an actual chemical high folks are looking for; it’s simply the ability to heighten the feelings they get when drunk or high already. According to reports, people are applying Burt’s Bees to their eyelids to take advantage of the tingly sensation produced by peppermint oil, which some seem to think makes being high or drunk more intense.

“It’s the peppermint oil that’s causing the burning sensation and I suppose some people think that is kind of funny,” Dr. Brett Cauthen of Oklahoma City’s Today Clinic said to Cincinanti’s WKRC network, which first reported on the story.

Nonetheless, this is a thing teenagers are actually doing. Check out the video below, which describes in detail the act of “beezin.'”