Burt’s Bees is Spreading Awareness About Climate Change; Here’s How You Can Also Make a Difference

Ethical beauty brand Burt’s Bees is a trusted label when it comes to natural-focused skincare and cosmetics, but the brand recently took a very public stance on climate change to protest the widespread dismissal of such environmental issues during the UN Climate Summit last month. On September 26, the brand blacked out their content across social media channels as a part of their new campaign to raise awareness to the harmful effects and to spread the idea that our future relies heavily on nature, and how we take care of her. Burt’s Bees partnered with National Geographic to launch the Burt’s Bees #ChangeForNature campaign, and when the social media “lights” turned back on, the brand encouraged consumers to make a pledge to embark on their endeavor to cut down on food waste and single-use plastics for the sake of well, our environment’s vitality. “Climate change is a huge, important topic right now. We have seen the effects of our environment changing, from destructive fires to detrimental storms. This isn’t just a national crisis – it’s international, and we wanted to be a part of raising awareness and taking action,” the brand told us.

13 Reasons Why actress Alisha Boe also joined Burt’s Bees for their campaign, by becoming their new spokesperson and using her platform to spread awareness. She encourages her followers to make their pledge to Burt’s Bees, who donates a $10 to the National Geographic Society for each pledge they receive. Taking on this role was a natural move for Boe, who plays her part in protecting mother nature by eating a plant-based diet, avoiding single-use plastics, and remaining committed to raising awareness to maintain a thoughtful dialogue about environment and climate change. “Climate change is incredibly important because it affects our future and the generations to come. I feel like it’s been ignored for a very long time and it’s important for us, my generation and younger people, because it’s our future and we don’t to be limited by the repercussions of generations before us neglecting our environment. Which is why it’s important for us, collectively, to make a change,” she says.

Aside from Burt’s Bees campaign, the brand also takes additional measures to reduce the carbon footprint. “We are constantly discovering new ways that we can reduce our carbon footprint as a brand. We use sustainable packaging and we source our ingredients responsibly. In 2012, we launched Community Sourced, an initiative in which we identify the important ingredients in our formulas, select key regions in which they are produced, and form beneficial partnerships within these communities. Our first partnership focused on beeswax from Uyowa, Tanzania. Through this partnership, Uyowa’s beekeepers use a mix of new and traditional methods to supply half of the wax used in our lip balms and other beeswax products. By 2020, we hope to reinvest in 10 such global supplier communities.”

In addition to your pledge, there are also several other ways that you too can help spread awareness and cut down on the carbon footprint as a thoughtful consumer. For instance, Boe takes her sustainable practices on-set — not just in her personal life. “On-set, we are environmentally friendly because everything is paperless, script wise. They also installed dispensers for reusable water bottles. There have been fires in Northern California for the last two years and that’s a direct result of climate change and temperatures rising, so our set is very environmentally aware and mindful to try to not attribute to that.” Burt’s Bees also offered us a few tips for responsible consumerism.

Recycle containers that can be recycled after use

“We offer our consumers the opportunity to mail in their empty Burt’s Bees containers to Terracycle for free.”

Make sure you’re purchasing post-consumer recycled plastic

“If you’re purchasing a product in a plastic container, make sure that they are made with PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic.”

Invest in sustainable beauty brands

“Purchase beauty products that are formulated with sustainable ingredients.”

