Burnt Orange Bridesmaid Dresses Are Both Autumnal and On-Trend

For years—nay, decades—we’ve been collectively limiting orange’s potential. Due to the shade’s close ties to Halloween, we classed it as a strictly autumnal color. (Maybe even a strictly October one.) But when Etsy named burnt orange one of the trendiest colors of 2019, it effectively liberated orange from its decidedly spooky past. The rest of us might’ve looked on in horror as burnt orange accessories, burnt orange home decor—and yes, even burnt orange bridesmaid dresses—cropped up everywhere. But that horror soon turned inward. It became clear that we’d missed out on a fact that seemed excessively obvious in hindsight: Burnt orange is an incredible versatile shade that fits seamlessly into any wardrobe—and yes, any wedding—no matter the season.

Consider the shade in all its complexity. Burnt orange is an obvious fit for fall—we’ve long acknowledged that. The terracotta undertones play well with all your favorite fall neutrals; charcoals, camels, khakis, pewters—they’re all complemented by burnt orange’s subtle vibrance. It’s little surprise, then, that the shade translates well to winter, too. Though our palettes tend to get increasingly understated as the weather grows colder, it’s nice to whip out a brighter statement shade here and there. Burnt orange tends to adds zest without overwhelming its environment—in other words, it gets the job done. For spring and summer, burnt orange may seem like a more surprising choice—until you consider the color’s inherent warmth. Burnt orange’s rosy vitality uplifts the daintiest spring pastels, and holds its own alongside the most saturated summer shades. (Clay pots have long complemented any and every flower planted inside them. Why shouldn’t burnt orange—the color of clay—be expected to do the same?)

Perhaps the most exciting part of all of this is that burnt orange isn’t simply a versatile shade—it’s an incredibly flattering one. Dress your bridesmaids in the color, and they’ll undoubtedly be delighted. A bridesmaid dress that’s trendy, versatile, and flattering? The triple threat may sound too good to be true, but burnt orange has proved it isn’t.

