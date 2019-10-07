StyleCaster
Burnt Orange Bridesmaid Dresses Are Both Autumnal and On-Trend

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Lulus.

For years—nay, decades—we’ve been collectively limiting orange’s potential. Due to the shade’s close ties to Halloween, we classed it as a strictly autumnal color. (Maybe even a strictly October one.) But when Etsy named burnt orange one of the trendiest colors of 2019, it effectively liberated orange from its decidedly spooky past. The rest of us might’ve looked on in horror as burnt orange accessories, burnt orange home decor—and yes, even burnt orange bridesmaid dresses—cropped up everywhere. But that horror soon turned inward. It became clear that we’d missed out on a fact that seemed excessively obvious in hindsight: Burnt orange is an incredible versatile shade that fits seamlessly into any wardrobe—and yes, any wedding—no matter the season.

Consider the shade in all its complexity. Burnt orange is an obvious fit for fall—we’ve long acknowledged that. The terracotta undertones play well with all your favorite fall neutrals; charcoals, camels, khakis, pewters—they’re all complemented by burnt orange’s subtle vibrance. It’s little surprise, then, that the shade translates well to winter, too. Though our palettes tend to get increasingly understated as the weather grows colder, it’s nice to whip out a brighter statement shade here and there. Burnt orange tends to adds zest without overwhelming its environment—in other words, it gets the job done. For spring and summer, burnt orange may seem like a more surprising choice—until you consider the color’s inherent warmth. Burnt orange’s rosy vitality uplifts the daintiest spring pastels, and holds its own alongside the most saturated summer shades. (Clay pots have long complemented any and every flower planted inside them. Why shouldn’t burnt orange—the color of clay—be expected to do the same?)

Perhaps the most exciting part of all of this is that burnt orange isn’t simply a versatile shade—it’s an incredibly flattering one. Dress your bridesmaids in the color, and they’ll undoubtedly be delighted. A bridesmaid dress that’s trendy, versatile, and flattering? The triple threat may sound too good to be true, but burnt orange has proved it isn’t.

 

Majorelle Anna Dress $101
Great for a spring/summer wedding—and absolutely perfect for every spring/summer party that follows it.

Maxi Plisse Dress with Shirred Waist $67
A silhouette crafted with cool summer weddings in mind.

Claire Printed Maxi Slip $108
Because printed bridesmaid dresses don’t have to be off-limits if you don’t want them to be.

Geneva Maxi Dress $210
Give anyone an excuse to wear a floor-length velvet dress, and they’ll relish it.

Calico Skies Midi Dress $168
Easily dressed up or down, this bridesmaid dress is full of rewear potential.

Donna Mizani Florence Gown $184
A maxi that drips with luxe romance, but doesn’t feel at all too formal.

Robby Kobo Bianco Dress $468
A dress fashion-forward brides can surely appreciate.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Arnound… $248
Subtly sexy—and all kinds of romantic.

Mes Demoiselles Francesca Short Dress $255
Understated, cute, and perfect for your big day.

Pieces Floral Wrap Maxi Dress $41.50
A floral dress that transcends seasonality.

Suboo Belted Midi Dress $182
Did someone say “outdoor wedding”?

Wrap Midi Dress $119
Sleek, modest, and sure to complement every figure.

LPA Orelia Dress $198
OK, burnt orange fringe is officially on the menu.

Kimono-Sleeve Midi Dress $27
For the bride who prefers something a little more sophisticated.

Get Obsessed Babydoll Dress $68
Cover their heads in flower crowns, and watch the fairytale magic unfold.

Midi Slip Dress $119
It was only a matter of time before slip dresses made their way into the bridesmaid dress-sphere, right?

Let's Grow Crazy Floral Maxi Dress $52
Perfect for spring and fall’s coolest months. (And winter’s, too!)

The Jetset Diaries Tell Me Baby Maxi… $198
For the bride who prefers their burnt orange with an extra dose of orange.

Curve Deep V Midi Dress $39
As classic as it is sexy (and it’s incredibly sexy).

Embroidered Fable Midi Dress $168
As fit for a desert fairytale as it is for a woodsy one.

Petersyn Astrid Dress $245
An hourglass, done the wedding-friendly way.

Fluted-Sleeve Lace Midi Dress $32
For the bride who prefers her burnt orange with a side of coral.

Kikas Printed Midi Dress $168
A dress that offers comfort and sweetness in equal measure.

Vince Wrap Tie Dress $445
A no-fail silhouette you can rewear time and time again.

Ulla Johnson Ophelia Dress $595
A romantic option that will take your bridesmaids to every wedding they attend for years to come.

Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress $45
A silhouette that feels simultaneously dreamy and low-key.

Marabel Satin Backless Midi Dress $54
A slip dress with just enough shape.

River Island Belted Sweatshirt Dress $35.50
Perfect for the practical bride whose Big Day coincides with the dead of winter.

Lace Mix Midi Pencil Dress $39
A dress that makes use of a few major trends (puffy sleeves, ruffles, and of course, burnt orange) all at once.

 

