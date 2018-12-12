Burnt Orange Is 2019’s Response to 2018’s Rust Trend

Scroll To See More Images

Though it’s strange to suggest that a certain color “embodies” a year, it’s impossible to deny which colors have pervaded it. And in 2018, rust—a smoky shade of copper-red—was omnipresent. Interestingly, rust’s reign didn’t really begin until the end of 2018, when it became a mainstay in fall/winter collections. But Etsy’s 2019 trend report suggests it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, as one of the top 2019 color trends promises to give rust new life. The color? Burnt orange, an orange take on—you guessed it—rust.

Where rust skews deep and passionate, burnt orange skews bright and energetic; the yellow balances the tone in a way that makes burnt orange statement-making where rust feels neutral, and exciting where rust feels comforting. Rust helped us transition into fall’s coldest months by filling our brains with endless ideas for staying cozy-cute this season.

As we shift into a new year, however, we don’t need comfort—we need excitement. A new year is about looking ahead, about building upon already-strong foundations, about trying new things. And burnt orange promises to infuse our wardrobes with the vibrance we need to tackle these challenges head-on (without being disruptive, or asking us to change things up too much—which is a perk that truly cannot be understated).

If you’ve already stocked up on rust, don’t worry—pairing your pieces with bright colors and tones should achieve burnt orange’s understatedly energetic effect. And if you haven’t, now’s the perfect time to load your closet with burnt orange in all its forms and fashions.

Ahead, a shoppable guide to burnt orange, one of the top 2019 color trends you’ll see everywhere very, very soon.

Eleanor Plunging Denim Jumpsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Few things excite us more than overalls rendered in exciting new silhouettes and colors.

New Look Teddy Faux Fur Bomber Jacket, $48 at ASOS

Yup, your favorite teddy jacket already got in on the burnt orange movement.

Nina Ricci Sequin-Embellished Pleated Dress, $1,321 at Matches Fashion

Burnt orange sounds like it’d pair horribly with sequins, but this dress is proof it doesn’t—at all.

Hunting Season Small Trunk, $925 at Farfetch

The perfect understated statement accessory.

Majorelle Melinda Coat, $208 at Revolve

Leather trench coats are always a good idea.

Sies Marjan Asymmetric Hem Top, $348 at Farfetch

We can’t get enough of silk-satin this season—especially when rendered in such a stunning color.

House of Sunny Teddy Pullover Jacket, $119 at Urban Outfitters

We’d live in this pullover if we could.

Prada Double-Strap Velvet Sandals, $310 at Matches Fashion

Prada just updated your favorite slides to make them totally on-(color)-trend.

Societe Anonyme Long Tank Dress, $153 at Farfetch

A maxi dress that feels appropriate for the calendar’s coldest months? We’re sold.

Faux Shearling Coat, $129 at Zara

Speechless.

Corduroy Button-Down Mini Dress, $49 at Urban Outfitters

This corduroy mini dress is incredibly cute—and versatile enough to wear season after season.

RAYE x House of Harlow 1960 Monet Slide, $72 at Revolve

So pretty we can’t tear our eyes away.

Chloe Turtleneck Sweater, $690 at Farfetch

Basic pieces look great in bright colors.

Cropped Pants, $49.90 at Zara

Proof orange on orange is a surprisingly great idea. And seriously, we can’t get enough of these pants.

Chloe Knitted Metallic Double-Faced Long Top, $870 at Farfetch

Cut so interestingly you’ll inspire double-takes everywhere you go—first for color, then for silhouette.

Gucci Ophidia GG Suede Crossbody Bag, $1,750 at Matches Fashion

This color trend is officially Gucci-approved.

Rag and Bone Kaye Coat, $850 at Revolve

Equal parts cozy, stylish, versatile and on-trend. Honestly, what more could you ask for?

Somedays Lovin Downtown Halter Jumpsuit, $69.99 at Urban Outfitters

Basically wearable, stylish pajamas.

Le Monde Beryl x Mola Sasa Backless Slipper Shoes, $327 at Matches Fashion

Intricate without being over-the-top or un-wearable.

Flowy Shirtdress, $69.90 at Zara

The more midi dresses, the merrier.

Mango Tassel Detail Pointed Slip, $50 at ASOS

These skew a little more “rust” than “burnt orange,” but the tassel embellishment is so fun we can’t bring ourselves to care.

Corduroy Boilersuit, $125 at Topshop

We’re planning to keep the utility jumpsuit movement going well into 2019 (and if we’re being honest, way beyond that, too).

Faux Suede Jumpsuit Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Super cute. Super comfy. Super trendy. And under $50. If that’s not a win/win/win(/win), we don’t know what is.