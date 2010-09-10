Burning The Quran Is Not So Cool – Burn This Stuff Instead!

By now we’ve all heard about Pastor Terry Jones absurd crusade to burn copies of the Quran on September 11. Both President Obama and General Petraeus have spoken out against Jones, saying that his actions would be completely unconstitutional. But, leave it us to take something political and turn it into something fashion-related. All this talk of setting things on fire and the Constitution got us thinking about some fashion trends that we think should be deemed unconstitutional. We wouldn’t mind setting fire to the items on this list, plus we wouldn’t be going all Fascist on religious books. Click through the slides above and let us know what other fashion trends you’d like to burn in the comments below.

1 of 15 Ed Hardy Tees:

Unless youre from Seaside Heights, you dont really have an excuse to still own anything Ed Hardy. Crocs:

So your job requires you to spend the day on your feet  weve heard this excuse before and were not buying it. Buy a pair of shoe insoles and burn the crocs please. That is unless youre under the age of 7 Trucker Hats:

We completely blame Ashton Kutcher and his Punkd days for ever putting this trend on anyones radar. Tevas:

Nothing says I have zero clue about anything fashion quite like a pair of Tevas. Matching velour tracksuit: Admittedly, we fell victim to this awful trend a few years ago, but weve recovered from our temporary lapse in judgment. We burned our tracksuit years ago. Harem/balloon Pants:

Wed be doing everyone a disservice if we didnt urge you to please get rid of your harem pants. We know theyve been trending for a few season now, but let's be real  that drop crotch isnt flattering for anyones figure. Fanny packs:

Unless youre a middle-aged man on a family vacation to Disney World, you have no reason to own, let alone wear, a Fanny Pack. Uggs:

This one is a hard one for us to let go of. Winter after winter, Uggs have kept our feet toasty and comfortable. But have you actually really looked at a pair of Uggs? Mukluk boots:

We said to burn your Uggs, but in all honesty, wed rather see you wear a pair of Uggs then a pair of Mukluk boots. Need more convincing? They were last seen worn by Theresa on an episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Anything ever worn by the Jersey Shore cast:

See above image. Need we say more? Overly destroyed jeans:

We love a pair of destroyed denim just as much as the next girl, but there is such thing as over doing it. Pucca shell jewelry:

This trend is really better left to 13-year-old boys circa 1998  or Kenny Chesney. Hawaiian shirts:

Just because youre going on a tropical vacation doesnt mean you need to wear the landscape on your shirt. Skecher Shape-ups:

Do you really think that wearing a pair of ridiculous looking sneakers is the trick to getting your dream body? Word to the wise  get on a treadmill it will work faster. Shiny lamé attire from American Apparel:

